David A. Kempen, age 53, of Page, Arizona, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017. Dave was born on August 25, 1963 in Chilton, son of Phyllis (Probst) Kempen and Robert “Bob” Kempen. He was a graduate of Brillion High School, class of 1982. After graduating high school he drove to Arizona to work with Bob at Bob’s Boat Repair & Transport, earning his scuba certification and assisting with boat recovery and boat transportation. He then worked for many years as a truck driver in the greater Arizona area. Dave enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, scuba diving, and collecting and working on old trucks and tractors. When visiting Wisconsin he liked to attend tractor and steam engine shows with his brothers. Dave loved his nieces and nephews and was often found giving them rides on the four wheeler, golf cart or tractor. Dave lived life with a sense of humor and he loved to tell stories. Honoring his generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people in need through organ and tissue donation.

Dave is survived by his mother, Phyllis; his siblings: sister, Connie (Dave) Cady of Danville, CA and children: Ryan and Erin, brother, Wes (Michelle) Kempen and children: Isaiah, Alana, Isabell, Alyssa, and adopted children: Laura and Abigail, brother, Stan (Renee) Kempen and children: Zachary, Alexxes, Mitchel, and Sawyer, and sister, Lisa (Joseph) Kocourek and children Garrett and Evan; uncles, Ralph and Allen Probst and aunt, Nancy Probst; significant other, Teri Dean; close family friends, Jesse and Robert Smith; other cousins, relatives, and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by grandparents: Clemens and Crescentia Probst and Henry and Leona Kempen; his step-father: Kenneth Kempen; uncles, Vernon, Arlyn, and Leon Probst, Melvin Kempen, and an aunt, Karen Probst. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Brillion Community Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Sam Timm, with burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Hollandtown.

Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

