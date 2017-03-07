Vicki Theiler, age 65, of W201 Highway 151, Chilton, peacefully passed with loved ones at her side due to her 9 year battle with Lewy Body Disease at Willowdale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, New Holstein on Monday, March 6, 2017.

She was the former Vicki Jo Livingston, born September 4, 1951,daughter of Arieta Livingston and the late Norman Livingston.

Vicki attended UW Platteville from 1969-1972 and UW Madison from 1972 until 1974. Graduating from UW Madison in 1974. She continued her education at UW Milwaukee School of Nursing, graduating in 1976.

On April 29, 1978 she married Randy Theiler at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Kiel with Fr. Carr officiating.

From 1976-1978 she worked as a registered nurse at Madison Methodist Hospital and from 1979-1980 she was a employed at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Vicki was a Public Health Nurse from 1980-2009 in Calumet County.

She enjoyed shopping, turkey hunting, playing the piano and x-country skiing.

Survivors include her husband Randy. Vicki and Randy were very blessed to adopt their daughter, Alexandra in 1992.

Further survived by her mother; Arieta, one brother; Terry Livingston, one sister; Debra (Tom) Leffler, brothers-in- law and sisters-in- law, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Livingston and a sister-in- law; Sharon Livingston.

A time of visitation and support will be held on Friday March 10, 2017 from 3:00pm until 6:45pm at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel) followed by a brief service at 7:00pm with Deacon Bernard “Pat” Knier officiating.

