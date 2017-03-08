Sectional Preview

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

It isn’t completely unprecedented; however I’d wager the baby’s milk money that it doesn’t happen very often.

There are three area teams who will participate this Thursday evening, March 9, in sectional play. It has got to be an exciting time in this area; it’s been a while since three area teams have played as deep into WIAA post season as these three.

Hilbert, who plays Sheboygan County Christian at Brown Deer High School tonight at 7 p.m. has the best won-lost record, 24-1, of any team from the area and has all year long. Hilbert’s opponent will be Big East Conference member Sheboygan County Christian who sports a 19-6 won-lost record and finished behind only Hilbert in conference play.

New Holstein, the top team in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference will tangle with the no. 2 team in the conference, Valders, who finished just behind the Huskies, and will enter the game with a 20-4 won-lost record.

This sectional encounter will begin promptly at 7 p.m. at Menasha High School.

All four teams have played their opponent during the regular season. The experience from these conference games should give each at least an idea about their opponents offensive tendencies; who they might go to in certain situations, and what type of game plan they might use.

However, at the end of the day, all the preparation and past encounters can be thrown out the proverbial window.

On Feb. 28, throughout Wisconsin at selected sights, a new season was born.

There isn’t the home court advantage, the good teams play with much resolve, see opportunity in almost every offensive shot, and see as a total challenge an opponent’s attempt to score points.

It’s going to be a grand and glorious time for the players, the coaches, ball boys, statisticians, the dozens of volunteers that helped make their seasons a success, and most of all the student population. Of course somewhere in that mix is the parent, grandparents, aunts, uncles, family friends … and the regular old basketball fan like myself.

I really can’t believe that my newspaper pays me to do this job … I’m really one lucky guy!

Hilbert Wolves: 24-1

Sheboygan Christian Falcons: 19-6

Sheboygan Christian: In the only game of the season between these two, Hilbert was off to the races as they hit 9-21 three point shots, out-rebounded the Falcons 26 to 18, and forced 18 turnovers. Kody Krueger scored a game high 22 points, hit 5-8 from three point territory, had a game high eight rebounds and had six assists. Jack Halbach scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and Tristan Konen added 14 points.

The game ended in a rout as Sheboygan Christian had few answers for the speed of the Wolves, nor the manpower to play even with their hosts. They did take advantage of one segment of the Wolves’ game that has haunted them for much of the season, for whatever reason Hilbert seems not to protect the basketball very well, and hence have averaged more than 14 turnovers a game, but still seem to have the formula to beat teams.

Sheboygan Christian will be looking to exploit that possible weakness, hound the Wolves from end to end, and no doubt will attempt to slow the pace.

Sheboygan Christian has held nine opponents under 50 points and an additional three at 52 points or less.

Sheboygan Christian is led in scoring by senior Jacob Stecker, a 6’-1” guard, who scores 16.4 points a game, is shooting 53 percent from the field, averages 1.9 assists a game, averages 4.7 rebounds a game, and commits just a touch over two turnovers per game.

Christian is a veteran squad and have four seniors and a 6’-3” junior Levi Modahl who averages just a tad under double figures, 9.8 and is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.4 per game. Seniors Brayden Van Ess 15.6 ppg, Luke Heinen, the tallest player on the team at 6’-5”, 12.6 ppg, while Alec Wiese, 7.5 ppg comprise the starting five.

The Falcons have decent overall team height, are hitting just under 50 percent from the field, shooting 34 percent from beyond the arch, and outrebound their opponents by an average of 21.8 to 17.3 boards a game.

Hilbert Wolves: Hilbert has had two winning streaks during the 2016-17 season, one began on Nov. 29 when the Wolves topped Kohler 63-46 for the beginning of a nine game winning streak, and then they lost to Sheboygan Lutheran on Jan. 9, 2017 to snap that streak.

However, on Jan. 12 Hilbert topped Oostburg 71-51 to begin another winning streak which has reached 15 wins in a row.

Hilbert is an upbeat outfit who drives to the hoop whenever possible, and score most of their points in and around the key.

The Wolves average 68.8 per game and allow just 48.8 on the defensive side of their game. Some of the statistics that the Wolves have piled up are, to say the least, impressive. They are shooting 55 percent from the floor, and also shoot 140-404 three point shots for an average a game of 35 percent, and average 28.3 rebounds a contest, while holding their opponents to just to just 21.2 rpg.

On defense Hilbert has allowed just 1,222 points over the course of their season thus far, an average of 48.8 ppg, allowed per game.

Hilbert is probably the best team in the area with regards to their athletic abilities because they force opponents to play their brand of basketball.

Hilbert like Sheboygan Christian is a veteran team and has four seniors and one junior who see the majority of playing time. Kody Krueger, 16.2 Jack Halbach, 14.1 Tristan Konen, 10.2 and Connor Kuhn, 8.8 are the senior starters, while junior Kyle Krueger, 7.1 is the underclassman who starts.

Coach Nathan Wesener kind of mixes and matches his player rotation with after his starting five, with an eye of different players for different situations. However sophomore guard Grant Propson has seen the most action off the bench, and is averaging 5.6 ppg.

Keys to a win:

It’s almost simple; whoever dictates the pace of the game stands a good chance of winning tonight’s sectional.

Sheboygan Christian is a good defensive team, and they rely on their defense to set up their offense, and eliminate rushes up the floor by their opponents.

Hilbert is also a good defensive team and the starting players have been around for three or four years and know what the other is doing. They crash the key with drives, or pull-up jump shots, and if they are allowed to get their offense into high gear … it’ll be lights out for Sheboygan Christian.

Valders Vikings and New Holstein Huskies

These two combatants met twice this season, and split the EWC conference games, New Holstein taking a loss to Valders (in New Holstein) 66-60. Then three weeks later, on Feb. 17 in Valders, New Holstein copped a five point 69-64 victory. This stilt will determine who has the bragging rights for the next nine months.

Valders and New Holstein are two fine teams who this year are battled tested by their respective records. There are some similarities between these two teams, although New Holstein has a bit more experience in their starting lineup with two seniors and three juniors. The Huskies bench is where additional experience can be found as New Holstein has four seniors.

Leading the offense for the Huskies is senior Nolan Beirne who is averaging 20.8 ppg, and also averages eight rebounds an outing. The other senior, Devin Schisel seems to be lighting things up as he has raised his per game point average to 15.6 ppg. Rounding out the starters are juniors Austin Schrage, 11.1 ppg, Carson Heus is at 10.4 ppg, while Ryan Steffes scores 9.7 points a game.

Valders is anchored by senior Luke Goedeke, the 6’-5” 245 pounder who is averaging 21.5 ppg, and is also averaging 7.7 rebounds a contest. Kyle Tuma, 6’-5” junior is averaging 17.4 ppg, and hauls down 7.3 boards a game. Treyner Sundsmo averages 12.5 points a game, but he is shooting just 38 percent from the floor. However, his real value to the Vikings is his floor leadership and his tough defensive play.

Sophomore Fletcher Dallas, the 6’1” seems to be getting better with each passing game, and he starts in the backcourt, and is averaging 4.2 ppg, while Jake Beimborn, 3.9 ppg is usually one of the taller Vikings on the floor with his 6’-7” height.

These two teams are alike, yet are completely different as well, New Holstein uses its quicker pace of the game, while Valders plays a hard-nosed defensive style, and works off their defense to set up their offense. Valders is averaging 66.7 points a game and allowing just 51.8 points a game.

They also outrebound their opponents, 26.2 and hold them to 19.9 boards a game, while they play the ball hawking defense which has led to 277 turnovers to opponents. Valders is also averaging 6.8 steals a game, and is blocking more than two shots a contest.

New Holstein is shooting 59 percent of their two point shots, and has averaged 20 three point shots per game, and has hit 166. Opponents have hoisted up 1,017 two point shots, and 332 three pointers, but New Holstein is grabbing an average of 29.7 rebounds a game, and limiting their opposition to 22.2.

Keys to a win:

This game will be interesting for a variety of reasons; the differences in the offensive schemes of both teams, and what triggers their offensive game from their defensive play. Whichever team can force the other to play their game will win.

New Holstein will need to counter Goedeke’s inside game, and for most teams that has been close to impossible to do. Another area of concern should be the three point shot of Kyle Tuma … if he’s hitting it’ll draw New Holstein’s defense from around the key area, and leave more openings for Goedeke.

By the same token if New Holstein’s Nolan Beirne is hot, and hits shots from a variety of places on the floor, Valders will need to defense him, which will open up the floor for the rest of Beirne’s teammates, and those four starters are averaging a combined 46.8 ppg. Like I said … “it ought to be interesting.”