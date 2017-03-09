Hilbert, Valders and Reedsville  Girls End their Seasons

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Feb. 27

Valders Can’t Hold Kewaunee Storm

The Kewaunee Storm walked off the Valders floor around 8:25 p.m. and felt jubilant that they were still in the WIAA tournament play.

Kewaunee went just 13-26 from the foul line. The Storm committed 20 turnovers and 18 fouls. Also by game’s end the Storm had three players with three fouls, and another with four.

Kewaunee didn’t have a particularly good shooting night from the floor; 19-48 for 39 percent, which included 2-7 from three-point range.

The Vikings shot 15-49 for 30 percent and these figures included a 2-19 from three-point territory.

Along the way Valders committed 18 turnovers, and had just six assists.

Kewaunee labored to score a first half advantage of 26-18 and figured Valders might be ready to make a run after half time … but they didn’t.

In fact Kewaunee outscored Valders 27-23 during the course of the second half and left the Valders floor with a 53-41 victory.

Kewaunee came into this regional final allowing just 31.9 points per game. Kewaunee’s defense was in-your-face and the effort worked on this Feb. 27 regional final.

Kewaunee (21-4) got a game high 19 points from Brooke Geier who also grabbed eight rebounds, and was followed in scoring by Abby Baumgartner’s 12 points and seven rebounds. Angie Kudick had just three points but she had five assists and two steals.

The home team Vikings ended their season with a 21-3 won lost mark, and won the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title with a 13-1 conference record.

This game freshman Kendra Hammel was the only Viking to hit double figures with 12 points. Danessa Buck scored seven points, the same as Lindsey Glaeser who also had seven rebounds.

Kewaunee: 26 27 53

Valders: 18 23 41

Kewaunee: Geier, 19 Baumgartner, 12 Olsen, 9 Dax, 9 Kudick, 3 Rentmeester, 1

A Sad Ending

Not only did the Panthers lose a regional final game to Shiocton Lady Chiefs, Reedsville will also be losing two seniors who operated as team leaders through example.

Faith Lubner will graduate in June and Alexyss Schmidt, this seasons leading scorer, will depart as well.

Between these two, they scored 1,614 points. Schmidt (832) and Lubner (782) served as the cornerstone and face of Reedsville girls basketball for the last three years. During their time as varsity players the Panthers had a combined 69-26 overall record, and an Olympian Conference championship in 2013-14.

After first half where Reedsville actually had a lead of 22-21, Shiocton stepped out in quick motion, and completely dictated the games complexion during the second half.

There was a balanced scoring attack for the Chiefs, with Tina Ubl leading the way with 14 points while Skylor Bruns scored 11 and Jordan Elliott added 10. Along the way Shiocton played a stout defensive game, forcing numerous crucial turnovers, and Reedsville’s shot selection was also questionable at times.

There were three areas that probably spelled defeat for Reedsville.

One was the fact that the Panthers shot just 30 percent from the floor, and that included a 6-20 from three.

The second is that Reedsville shot just 59 percent from the free throw line which they visited 27 times and hit just 16.

And finally Reedsville’s bench scored just five points while Shiocton’s contributed 23 points.

Alexyss Schmidt had a team high 14 points and dished off four assists, Faith Lubner had a double, double scoring 12 points, was 10-15 from the free-throw line, and also had 10 rebounds, while Kylee Cook was the other double digit scorer for the Panthers with 11.

Shiocton moves on with their 16-8 record, and are ready for a post season run with their ultimate goal to be playing in the Resch Center in Green Bay late in March.

For Reedsville the game was another bitter pill to swallow, but between schoolwork, school activities and graduation celebrations, the pain will pass.

Shiocton: 21 37 58

Reedsville: 22 20 42

Shiocton: Ubl, 14 Burns, 11 Elliott, 10 Schimdt, 8 Murack, 5 Young, 5 Korth, 3 Hermann, 2

Reedsville: Schmidt, 14 Lubner, 12 Cook, 11 Ebben, 3 Schneider, 2

Hilbert’s Season Over

There were some highs and lows to the Hilbert basketball season that will happen when you post an 11-15 record.

However, there were some encouraging signs. Like two starters will be returning, one the area’s top scorers in Makaylee Kuhn, the other, Megan Lau, who is one of the area’s top rebounders and a defensive wiz.

Hilbert came into this semi-final which was held in Brown Deer with a four game winning streak, and really had saved their season with a 6-4 record over final four games. The opposition was a formidable one, the Milwaukee Academy of Science and their 20-4 record.

The first half was a seesaw affair as Hilbert stayed with Academy, as the two teams battled on even terms with Academy holding a 29-25 lead.

Kat Schoen scored eight points, Megan Lau added six, and Delaney Wiese had five to keep the Wolves competitive and close.

Milwaukee seemed to attack three-point territory as Taviana Cowart hit three from downtown, and teammate Shemera Williams hit two.

Although Milwaukee hit just two more threes in the game, Hilbert came alive with the three-point shot. Makaylee Kuhn found her range from beyond the three-point arch, and bagged six, and finished the game with a total of seven.

What the game turned into was Kuhn’s three-point assault, and although nobody fouled out, Milwaukee Academy was whistled for 17 fouls, while Hilbert was called for 12 infractions.

In the second half Hilbert was sent to the foul line 15 times, and came away with just eight points which weighed heavily in the final score, and a Hilbert loss.

For the game Makaylee Kuhn scored 29 points while Megan Lau added 11, and Kat Schoen had 10 points.

With fouls mounting by coaches needed to use their bench, and Milwaukee Academy held an 8-1 advantage in reserve scoring.

Hilbert: 25 33 58

Milwaukee Academy: 29 39 68

Hilbert: Kuhn, 29 Lau, 11 Schoen, 10 Wiese, 7 Schaffer, 1

Milwaukee Academy: Williams, 27 Cowart, 19 Evans, 11 Pugh-Torres, 7 Penny, 3 Cox, 1