Hilbert Wins Regional Championship

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Feb. 28

Hilbert Now 22-1

So you’ll be losing four starters, valuable cogs in your team’s success during the 2016-17season, and overall you’ll graduate six players.

If you’re smart, like Coach Nate Wesener is, you and your staff sit back and embrace the moment.

Oh sure coaching decisions, game preparation, and practices will continue, kind of like everything is normal … however the longer the season lasts, the more you plan only for the next game.

Big East Conference champion Hilbert with a 12-1 record, and that (nifty) 21-1 coming into this WIAA regional contest against a team with a 2-21 mark.

Hilbert needed to be on guard, and not take the Foresters lightly, who are having an off-season … and that is exactly what the Wolves did.

Hilbert scored points in almost every way that a point can be scored as they had themselves a whooping 58-7 halftime lead.

It was clear that University Lake School/Trinity Foresters were no match, and Wesener substituted liberally in the latter stages of the first half, and then throughout the second half.

Hilbert got double-digit scoring from Kody Krueger, 14 points and ten points from both Bryce Gruett and Jack Halbach. Tristan Konen scored nine points, and Evan Lau notched eight, and Connor Kuhn added seven.

University Lake/Trinity: 7 7 14

Hilbert: 58 22 80

University Lake: Owen Fitzpatrick-Meyers, 5 Gmur, 3 Waddell, 3 Roige, 2 Chang, 1

Hilbert: Ko. Krueger, 14 Gruett, 10 Halbach, 10 Konen, 9 E. Lau, 8 Kuhn, 7 Kar. Krueger, 6 Diedrich, 6 Propson, 4 Kyl. Krueger, 4 Kaser, 2

Clippers Silence Tigers

With few exceptions, Wisconsin high school basketball teams bow out of extra season play with a loss.

There are just 10 teams who walk off the court with a season-ending victory, which includes both the boys and girls teams.

It’s been a tough season for Chilton, and not one of their current student-athletes has graduated from the Tigers boys’ basketball program with a winning record.

Over the past 10 years Chilton has posted an 82-156 mark, a 34 percent winning record.

This year’s team did accomplish one significant issue that had dogged Chilton for more than two years; they stopped a 30-game losing streak on Dec. 12, 2016 when they topped North Fond du Lac 66-54.

The Feb. 28 game was held in Door County at the Sturgeon Bay high school, home of the Clippers. Sturgeon Bay had just closed out a regular season that saw them have an overall record of 17-5, and had won the Packerland Conference title while posting a 12-2 record.

The Clippers wasted little time in quelling any thoughts that Chilton may have had about an upset victory.

Sturgeon Bay raced out to a 35-16 lead by the halftime, and continued their offensive assault. Although Chilton played much better in the second half.

The problems that Chilton had had all season long continued during the course of this game; turnovers (16), and overall shooting, just 32 percent from the field (8-25 two point shots and 6-19 from three-point range).

Another problem area that was bothersome to the Tigers was their statistics on the glass as they collected just 18 rebounds.

Chilton didn’t spread the ball around much as evidenced by just seven assists during this game.

Senior Alex Brandt was the only Tiger to score in double figures with 16 points, while Jake Criter had seven points, on 7-8 from the free throw line. Another senior, Kevin Broeckel, closed his high school basketball career with six points.

Senior Connor Dajda who had a game high 29 points led the Clippers, while Mitchell Jackson was the only other Clipper to score ten or more points. Two other players scored eight points for the Clippers, Jared Van Bramer and Carson Talbert. Sturgeon Bay took full advantage of their team height as they started three players who measured 6’-5” or better.

Chilton: 16 29 45

Sturgeon Bay: 35 34 69

Chilton: Brandt, 16 Criter, 7 Broeckel, 6 Meyer, 4 Moehn, 3 Pagel, 3 Woelfel, 2 Bowe, 2 Weber, 2

Sturgeon Bay: Gajda, 29 Jackson, 10 Van Bremer, 8 Talbert, 8 Meilkle, 4 Rose, 3 Wodack, 2 Bordeau, 2 Kurschner, 2 Jacobson, 1

Kiel Runs out of Gas

From outhouse to the doghouse, there was no penthouse for the Kiel Raiders. They went from 17-7 in 2015-16 to a 10-13 final overall record in the 2016-17 season.

A quick look at who graduated from the 2015-16 team, and a person will understand why there was a sub .500 team during 2016-17 from Kiel.

There was 934 points to be replaced, 356 rebounds and 155 assists, and that doesn’t even address the leadership.

The 2016-17 team lost eight games that were settled by 10 points or less, and several others that the Raiders had a chance to win.

This Regional game was just another illustration of Kiel getting little or no luck as they succumbed to the Denmark Vikings by a 72-60 final score.

The first half was close. Denmark was on top at the break 42-37, and once again Kiel seemed able to handle Denmark and grab an opening contest in the WIAA tournament.

However, that was not going to happen as Blake Derricks scored 25 points, while Brady Jens and Patrick Suemnick were suburb in backing up Derricks with extra point totals. Although the backboard game was a tossup, the 6’-5” sophomores Patrick Suemnick and 6’-3” Zane Short were tough on the glass.

Senior Trenton Nickel scored a game high 28 points, and was 6-11 from two point field goal range, finished 3-12 from three-point land, and was 7-8 from the charity line, in addition also collected four rebounds and dished off three assists.

Austin Goehring had himself a fine game as he registered another double double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. However, with Nickel and Goehring, it’s hard to say what the final outcome would have been because the next highest scorer was 6’-4” Justin Dedering who scored six points on 2-5 from three-point territory.

Denmark seems to be gelling at just the right time in their season. Over their last 10 games they’ve had an 8-2 won-lost record and have won their last two.

Derricks scored a game high 25 points; while a boost come from Brady Jens and his 18 points, Patrick Suemnick who scored 13 tough points and Zane Short who had eight points and seven rebounds.

No matter who Denmark plays during the rest of WIAA post season play, they will be a tough team to handle.

For Kiel … well there is now next season, and all sorts of issues to consider. I have a feeling that Jamie Arenz and his staff are already planning that that November date when things can be kicked off.

Kiel: 37 23 60

Denmark: 42 30 72

Kiel: Nickel, 28 Goehring, 15 Dedering, 6 Zorn, 4 Meyer, 4 Hassinger, 3

Denmark: Derricks, 25 Jens, 18 Suemnick, 13 Short, 8 Bisbee, 4 Sipiorski, 4

Berlin Indians in Romp

From a 12-point deficit to a 33-point loss; how can that be explained so that people will understand what happened?

Berlin, members of the East Central Conference, entertained St. Lawrence Seminary on the last evening of February and came into the game with high hopes; either a win, or a decently played game.

What happened, according to Coach Dave Bartel was that “turnovers and points off those turnovers hurt us all year, and it was no different tonight.”

Thus the St. Lawrence Hilltoppers ended their season with a 6-15 won-lost record, and no doubt left their coach looking for answers.

“We played them for the first half, but in the second half we gave them too many short spurted runs, and in the end did not have an answer for them,”Bartel said.

Indeed the first half was way closer than the second half.

St. Lawrence came into this game hoping to play a competitive game throughout with Berlin.

However, this was not the case as Berlin (15-8) used the weakness of the Hilltoppers inability to control the tempo and protect the ball.

In the vast majority of games were this happens, the outcome is predictable. The guilty team loses the game.

That is exactly what happened on this night, as the St. Lawrence Hilltoppers committed 27 turnovers, and Berlin seemed to capitalize almost every error and the miscues eliminated the Hilltoppers from further play.

Jean-Paul Ajide scored a team high 23 points for the Hilltoppers, shooting 9-17, was 0-1 from three point range, was a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line and had eight rebounds. Isai Luevano scored 17 points and also contributed four assists.

Berlin had three players in double figures led by Brady Polk who had a game high 25 points followed by Grant Miller who had 17, while Justin Bartol added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Peter Bruce-Allington scored had eight points, and hauled down six rebounds on the night.

St. Lawrence: 23 34 57

Berlin: 35 55 90

St. Lawrence: Ajide, 23 Luevano, 17 Jean, 7 Vang, 5 Zuniga-Martinez, 3 Yeakley, 2

Berlin: Polk, 25 Miller, 17 Bartol, 15 Bruce-Allington, 8 DeRuyter, 7 Werch, 5 Krebs, 5 Krentz, 4 Strebelinski, 2 Rhein, 2

Panthers Bow Out

In a season with all sorts of curves in the road, and maybe unfulfilled aspirations, the Reedsville Panthers season came to an end.

It was with little more than a whimper as the Packerland’s Gibraltar Vikings advanced their overall record to 12-11 with a 63-56 victory over Reedsville in regional postseason play.

Reedsville (6-17) had their chances as this game was close throughout, and in the end the Vikings simply had a few more opportunities to post a win, and took advantage. Reedsville trailed at the half 32-24 and never really could expand their efforts for a victory.

The word here was Nathan Surges, the smooth operating senior guard of the Vikings, who had a game high 33 points for Gibraltar. Surges was 5-7 from two point range, sank 5-9 shots from three point territory, and was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line, and also added two rebounds and a steal.

Tyler Kropuenske scored 10 points, added four rebounds, had three assists and a steal, while Connor Brennan added eight points, four rebounds, two assists and five steals. Casey Weddig scored just five points but had four important rebounds, and played dogged defense.

Reedsville had two players, Dawson Farmer with 22 and Breiden Dvorachek with 20 who combined for 42 points, while Levi Otto scored 10 points on 5-7 shots, and was also the Panthers leading rebounder with eight in his final basketball game of his career. Although Austin Schmidt was off his offensive game, the sophomore grabbed seven rebounds.

Reedsville: 24 32 56

Gibraltar: 32 31 63

Reedsville, Farmer, 22 Dvorachek, 20 Otto, 10 Schmidt, 2 Wendland, 1 Korstad, 1

Gibraltar: Suges, 33 Kropuenske, 10 Brennan, 8 Reinhardt, 5 Weddig, 3 Ewaskopwitz, 2 J. Reinhardt, 2.

Elkhart Lake: One and Done

To say that the Resorters had a bad season would be an understatement. However if one looks at the past five seasons the comment would be even worse.

Over the past five seasons Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah has mustered a 20-94 record including this 2016-17 season.

With the exception of the 2013-14 season, when Elkhart Lake finished with an 8-15 record, over the past 10 years Elkhart Lake has posted an unenviable 46-179, or a .256 winning percentage.

This regional contest was no different than the majority of Resorters during the previous 10 years.

Elkhart Lake digs themselves a dip hole during the first half, and simply doesn’t have the firepower to get themselves back into the game.

Over the past 15 seasons of boys basketball at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah the Resorters have averaged just 4.7 wins a season while, and have averaged 17.0 losses.

There would seem to be some sort of problem with the boy’s basketball program during the decade and a half that nobody has addressed.

Their top seasons have been 2013-14 when they finished 8-15, and in 2010-11 when they again won eight games, and finished 8-17.

The final game of the 2016-17 for Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah started out the same as their first game of the 2016-17 season. With a halftime deficit of 23 points at Random Lake, a game that they would eventually lose 74-27.

Their final game of the 2016-17 season against Milwaukee Academy in the WIAA post season was remarkably close to the Random Lake game.

Milwaukee Academy of Science sprinted out to a 40-15 halftime lead that would never be challenged by the Resorters.

The second half was a bit closer, but Milwaukee still outscored the Resorters 31-22 and captured the contest with a 71-37 final score.

Senior Caleb Broddus who scored 12 points and six rebounds led Elkhart Lake offensively. While Max Kossman, Jordan Bahr and Dante Miller each had six points.

The Resorters hit 9-27 three point shots, and just 5-18 two point field goals, and hit just 6-16 free throw attempts.

Milwaukee Academy had four players in double figures, Keleim Taylor and Deron Jackson-Pugh had 14 points each, while Amani Glosson had 13 and MacAruthur Hymes added 10 points and rebounders a game high 11 rebounds for a double, double.

Elkhart Lake: 15 22 37

Milwaukee Academy: 40 31 71

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 12 Kossman, 6 Bahr, 6 Miller, 6 Schultz, 4 Fradricks, 3

Milwaukee Academy: Jackson-Pugh, 14 Taylor, 14 Glosson, 13 Hymes, 10 Jenkins, 8 Leonard, 5 Beasley, 5 Hoskins, 2

Tigers Snuff Lions

Wrightstown had beaten Brillion in the season opener for both teams back on Nov. 26 by a final 71-40 score.

But I’m sure that the Tiger Head Coach Cory Haese and his staff made their players aware of the long and illustrious history that the Lions had, and told them not to take Brillion lightly.

If the first half was an indication of the message that the coaches had given their players all week long … something got messed up in the translation.

Brillion was right in the game and were down to the home team Wrightstown by just 29-27.

Whatever the coaches said at half time for Wrightstown made an impact. Because the Tigers came out and played tough defense, their offense picked up, and by the end of the game Wrightstown had fashioned themselves a ten point 62-52 lead. Good enough to move on in post season play.

Brillion has had trouble all year long scoring points, and this game was not much different. Except that they hadn’t dug themselves a hole that would require a huge effort to get out of.

As the Lions filed back onto the court after the halftime break, they must have felt a bit of confidence. Wrightstown had given their best shot in the first half, and yet the Tigers couldn’t shake the Lions.

Although Brillion played inspired offense, it became painfully apparent that they did not have the horses to run with the Tigers.

The 2016-17 had been a kind of down year for the Tigers, coming off one of their better years as they had finished with a 24-2 record.

Over their final the games of the season, leading into post season play, Wrightstown had a 7-3 record and their play would seem to be getting better all of the time.

Brillion on the other hand had the opposite record as the Tigers, as they posted themselves a 3-7 record, and the veterans, and sophomores and juniors hadn’t meshed as of yet.

In this game both teams protected the ball very well. But the fly in the ointment was the fact that Brillion shot just 21-51, a 41 percent shooting average, and when your opponent 31-72, 44 percent shooting, you almost automatically lose. That is exactly what Brillion did on this night.

The rebounding was almost even. Both teams protected the ball, and both teams played tough defense.

Wrightstown shot the ball at the basket 21 times more than Brillion, and they also hit 12-15 free throws, while Brillion was just 14-26 … and there is no telling how many one and one shots were missed.

Brillion had three players in double figures, seniors Tyler Suess 19, and Trevor Jandrey with 13, while junior Dylan Schwartz canned 11. Swartz hit 2-5 three pointers, and contributed three rebounds. Tyler Suess also had a game-high 10 rebounds for a double double.

The Tigers had four players in double figures led by James Hansen with 15, and tied for team high in rebounds with six while both Lukas Haese and Mayson Hazert each had 12, while Patrick Froehlke had 10. Jacob Klister scored just four points, but he also had four assists to lead the Tigers in that department and also had two steals and a blocked shot.

Brillion: 27 25 52

Wrightstown: 29 33 62

Brillion: T. Suess, 19 Jandrey, 14 Q. Schwartz, 11 Brouillard, 5 G. Schlender, 3

Wrightstown: Hansen, 15 Haese, 12 Hazert, 12 Froehlke, 10 Beining, 6 Klister, 4 Theunis, 3

March 3

Stockbridge Exits Post Season

It didn’t take long for the Big East Conference runner up Sheboygan Christian (18-6) to let the Stockbridge Indians know that this game would be their last of the 2016-17 campaign.

With a devastating first half offensive attack Stockbridge found themselves on the short end of a 45-28 halftime score.

Stockbridge who finished with a 6-16 record played as well as they could during the first 18 minutes but it was evident that the Falcons were simply a better team who had multiple offensive weapons at their disposal.

Christian also had the better of the Indians on the glass, and had numerous put-back points.

The Falcons opened the second half with an altered line-up. It wasn’t long before Sheboygan County Christian began to put their entire second unit into the game. However, Stockbridge could not get their offensive attack going and the Falcons lead grew and grew.

Jakeb Thurber led the Indians attack with 14 points while Chris Langteau followed with 12 points and an encouraging thought for the Indians and their fans is that both will be back for the 2017-18 season.

Luke Heinen was the game’s top scorer with 19 points, and he also had five rebounds, while Brayden Van Ess scored 14, pulled down a game high six rebounds, and also dished off six assists. Jacob Stecker, Levi Modahl, and Alec Wiese each scored 10 points. Heinen and Modahl also registered four assist each, and Stecker had four steals.

Sheboygan Christian also scorched the twine as they hit 32-56 two-point shots (57 percent) and hit 9-17 from three-point land good for 53 percent, and also had 22 assists. Overall the Falcons registered 18 steals, had three blocked shots, and made life miserable for the visiting Indians.

Stockbridge: 28 5 33

Sheboygan Christian: 45 35 80

Stockbridge: Thurber, 14 Langteau, 12 Herman, 4 Ecker, 3

Sheboygan Christian: Heinen, 19 Van Ess, 14 Stecker, 10 Modahl, 10 A. Wiese, 10 Belint, 9 T. Wiese, 2 VerVelde, 2 Steenwyk, 2 Lemmenes, 2

Valders Revenge

Although this wasn’t a grudge match, it could have been.

The last time these two Eastern Wisconsin Conference members met it was on Jan. 20 and it was the Purple Raiders who turned the tables on Valders and defeated them at the Vikings Den 72-68.

Five weeks earlier on Dec. 6 Valders had topped Two Rivers by a resoundingly 49-26 victory.

Now here they were back at the Vikings Den for postseason play in a WIAA regional hookup.

This game more resembled the Dec. 6 game as Valders defense seemed to be everywhere as Two Rivers stumbled into the halftime break with a less than confident eight-point deficit of 25-17.

Luke Goedeke was dominating the inside, and Kyle Tuma, through his reputation for the three shot, was given a bit of extra defense.

Two Rivers knew that the second half, and those 18 minutes left to play, they would need to be totally focused on their job.

However, with a bit more then the second half over Valders had a double-digit lead, and in fact won the game.

Goedeke scored himself a game high 24 points on a 10-17 shooting night while Treyner Sundsmo added 17 points, and was 7-17 from the field. Kyle Tuma had 15 points and was 6-9 from the field, had five rebounds and three steals.

Overall Valders hit 27-49 field goal attempts good for 55 percent from the floor, and the deficit might have been more if the Vikings had hit their free throws.

Two Rivers got 10 points from Darrin President, Dawson Kiphart and Rudy Montoya who also had eight boards. Two Rivers shot 19-55 from the field, a 35 percent clip, and only took two foul shots the entire game.

In addition to the poor shooting night the Purple Raiders also committed 17 turnovers while Valders had just 11.

Two Rivers: 17 26 43

Valders: 25 44 69

Two Rivers: President, 10 Kiphart, 10 Montoya, 10 Daffner, 3 VanEss, 3 Shillcox, 3 Hendrickson, 2 Veldre, 2

Valders: Goedeke, 24 Sundsmo, 17 Tuma, 15 Dallas, 3 Zipperer, 3 Meyers, 2 Beimbom, 2 Korslin, 2 Ahl, 1

Huskies Roll On

New Holstein continued to roll, but this game was tougher then the final score might indicate. The end result was not done in shut down style, rather the game turned into a survival of the fittest skirmish.

Sheboygan Falls had lost to the Huskies twice during the regular season, on Dec. 9 at home 92-84, and then at New Holstein on Jan. 26 by an 83-65 final score.

Between the two teams they scored 332 points, an average of 166.0 points. New Holstein averaging 87.5 points a game, while Sheboygan Falls lit up the scoreboard by averaging 78.5 points a game.

In the first half both teams struggled to establish their offenses. With a not-too-artistic first half Sheboygan Falls lead 29-24, but of course this wasn’t a safe lead.

Both teams begin to play an up-tempo offensive which both were used to playing.

The Huskies reclaimed the lead in little more than four minutes, and it was New Holstein was off and running.

The Falcons were simply bowled over by New Holstein’s offensive attack. Overall New Holstein was 4-11 three point shots and 29-43 from two-point area.

In addition the Huskies shot 75 percent from the free throw line, 18-24.

Jared Petrie hit a game high 31 points while Trey Hake added 20 and Ross Krist scored 16 points.

However, that was just about their extent in scoring with the exception of nine points from the Falcon bench.

New Holstein had just five players who scored points, Nolan Beime who scored 25 points and also corralled eight rebounds. He was followed in scoring by Devin Schisel with 17, and Austin Schrage and Carson Heus both of whom collected 16 points.

Carson Heus also tied for team high with eight rebounds while Austin Schrage had three assists recorded three steals and had a blocked shot.

New Holstein would seem to be on an offensive roll, and using their offense as a defensive weapon; they score points from multiple players, and force teams to play catch-up basketball, which few teams can do.

Sheboygan Falls: 29 46 75

New Holstein: 24 64 88

Sheboygan: Petrie, 31 Hake, 20 Krist, 16 Clark, 3 Spielvogel, 3 Much, 2

New Holstein: Beime, 25 Schisel 17 Schrage, 16 Heus, 16 R. Steffes, 14

March 4

Defense Wins Out

Teams can stay in games much longer if they play solid defense. An example of that mind-set would be the Valders Vikings who now sport a 20-4 overall record after their regional title over the 21-4 Southern Door Eagles by a 59-49 final score.

The Eagles came into this Saturday game averaging 75.8 points per game, while Valders had been holding opponents to just 51.8 points a game.

Both team seemed unable to get their offenses going and the two combatants struggled throughout much of the first 18 minutes of this regional final.

Although the game was relatively free of turnovers (the Eagles had 10 while the Vikings committed just seven), both teams made errors at critical times in the first half, and also took some ill-advised shots.

However, as the second half went along Valders begin to take control of the game. Their shot selection became better, while Southern Door continued to struggle, both from two point range as well as their three-point shooting.

Overall Southern Door shot just 37 percent from the field, 17-36 from two-point range and just 16 percent (3-18) from three-point territory.

Their foul shooting wasn’t much better as they hit 6-10 from the charity stripe, and failed to connect on some one on one situations.

Valders also out-rebounded their visitors 29-25, and although that isn’t a huge difference, some of those rebounds led to put-back points.

Another part of the game that is a focal point would be protecting the basketball. A big part of that role for Valders is junior Treyner Sundsmo who serves as the quarterback of the team.

Sundsmo is averaging 2.7 assists a game and just two turnovers. Although the junior scored just seven points, and had one assist, he didn’t commit any turnovers in the game.

Another area of the game is fouls, violations that impede an opponent’s play or advancement in an illegal manner. Valders committed just 14 fouls, four each by Jake Beimborn, and Sundsmo, while Southern Door committed 22, and had four different players with four fouls each.

Kyle Daoust had a team-high 18 points and five rebounds while Derik LeCaptain scored 13 points, had four rebounds and led both teams with three blocked shots. Nick LeCaptain scored eight points added four rebounds and led his team with two steals. Sam Gerand scored eight points grabbed five rebounds and had an assist and a steal.

Valders junior Kyle Tuma scored a game high 21 points, and also had 14 rebounds for a double double. Luke Goedeke had 14 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Fletcher Dallas scored nine points, was 2-2 from two-point range, and also was 1-1 from three-point land. Junior Trent Hickmann who had five points was 1-1 from both two point, and three-point ranges had another strong game.

Southern Door: 21 28 49

Valders: 21 38 59

Southern Door: Daoust, 18 D. LeCaptain, 13 N. LeCaptain, 8 Gerand, 8 Pierre, 2

Valders: Tuma, 21 Goedeke, 14 Dallas, 9 Sundsmo, 7 Hickmann, 5 Beimbom, 3

“Just Play”

That was the comment and message that Coach Nate Wesener told his team at halftime “just play.” And it worked.

His Hilbert Wolves (23-1) entertained the tough Valley Christian Warriors (19-5) from Oshkosh in this regional final. At the onset it looked like another mismatch, one that the Wolves would devour.

At the 14:00 minute mark of the first half Hilbert had themselves a 10-2 lead, and looked like they had their opponents number, and as the lead increased to 14 points with eight minutes left in the first half.

However, the Warriors outscored Hilbert in the final eight minutes of the half 18-8, and in fact had led their hosts before Hilbert grabbed a 42-38 halftime lead.

I’m also sure that the Wolves players were wondering what had happened themselves. The answer was an easy one, at least from where I was sitting, Abraham and Wesley Schiek, the sophomore and junior brothers.

During the second half of the first half the two Schieks completely stole the show and scored 26 points, 13 points each. There were twisting layups, a couple of breakaway buckets, three three-point buckets and five straight free throws.

From purely a basketball fan outlook, the display of points was amazing.

Hilbert had built their early lead with some brutal inside scoring from seniors Connor Kuhn, Kody Krueger and Kyle Krueger: between the three they scored 30 of the 42 first half points. The two high school teams played some of the best high school basketball that I had seen in several years.

The first 18 points of the ball game was like a prizefight. Both teams were feeling one another out, and as the coaches watched, they noted tendencies, shot selections, their go to guys and how to combat the aforementioned.

This cautious feeling out process led to halftime talk about how the keep the other team off the scoreboard.

The first four minutes of the second half were kind of slow.

Hilbert led only by three points, 48-45. Over the next four minutes and thirty seconds Hilbert had expanded their lead to a bit safer count of 65-50.

It was about at this time when Valley Christian began to foul. Not because they were giving up, because they knew that Hilbert was poised to take complete control of game.

Over the course of the final eight minutes Hilbert did indeed take the game over, outscoring their foe 27-23.

As the clock ticked off the final minutes of the game, the jam-packed crowd in the brand new Hilbert gym exploded, and the Wolves players hoisted the regional final champion trophy, and begin their jubilant team dance. As the celebration continued, I asked Coach Wesener what he had said at the half, and he said above the crowd’s din … “just play.”

Valley Christian got 31 points from junior Wesley Schiek which included four three point shots, while sophomore brother Abraham added 16 points, and also had a three pointer. Rounding out double figure scorers for the warriors, Brent Kiefer scored 11 while Daniel Dunn added 10 points, nine in the second half.

Senior Kody Krueger had a team high 28 points, was 8-12 from two-point range, and 2-3 from three-point territory, while Connor Kuhn was 8-16 from two-point range, and also was 3-4 from the free throw line, scoring 19 big points, and had eight boards.

Rounding out the double digit scorers, junior Kyle Krueger had 12 points, and was six of eight shooting while senior Jack Halbach added 12 points, and was the game’s leading rebounder with 10 for a double double.

Valley Christian: 38 35 73

Hilbert: 42 50 92

Valley Christian: W. Schiek, 31 A. Schiek, 15 Kiefer, 11 Dunn, 10 Geffers, 4 Giannopolos, 2

Hilbert: Ko. Krueger, 28 Kuhn, 19 Halbach, 12 Ky. Krueger, 12 Propson, 9 Konen, 8 Ka Krueger, 4