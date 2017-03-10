M-B to Add to Chilton Location

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

M-B Companies, headquartered in New Holstein, is set to add to its Chilton location this summer, according to a company senior vice president.

Ground will break in late March or early April on a 5,000 sq. ft. addition that is set to be move in ready in July. It will be called a pre delivery inspection facility.

M&B builds a complete line of snow removal equipment for airports.

The addition will contain heated and well-lit space, a concrete pad with 30 ft. drive through doors, sewer connections, epoxied floors with trench drain for year round vehicle washing, and a meeting room with Wi-Fi connections.

“It’s going to be customer ready where we have customers come in to routinely inspect their vehicle, and we’re going to be able to do it in a real nice, well lit, heated PDI facility where we can inspect their vehicles and we can inspect every product that goes out in our PDI facility,” said Steve Karlin, senior vice president and vice president of airport maintenance products group for M-B

Currently M-B inspects equipment pre-shipment in Chilton outside of the facility, which can be hampered by rain or winter weather. This also means that vehicles are taken outside, tested and inspected and need to be brought back inside to make any adjustments.

Karlin said there are three reasons for this addition.

The first is to provide a professional area for customer inspections, the second is to complete better inspections and repair of vehicles and products that are finished before they ship, and third is to alleviate any traffic in the production facility, which in turn will increase production as well.

This addition is something M-B has been looking at doing since last summer Karlin said.

The new facility will also create an increased demand for jobs at M-B.

“We have a constant need for production, fabrication and

assembly employees and this is probably going to require another five or six additional bodies on top of that,” he said.

Keller Planners, Architects and Builders will complete the project with Doug Schwalbe as project manager and Tony Tislau as architect.