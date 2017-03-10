No Progress on F

Public Works Committee Considers Route F Options

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Mayor Rick Jaeckels stated at the Chilton City Public Works Committee meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 he was looking into additional information on County Highway F.

“There’s basically nothing coming on F,” he said.

Jaeckels stated that he intended to talk to other county municipalities because while the public works committee was under the impression 50 percent cost sharing was generally accepted; there was a difference between accepting and approving. The committee also discussed whether they should ask Chilton’s representatives for statements on whether they found the cost sharing reasonable.

It was mentioned that the cost sharing policy had been decided by the county highway committee, not the full county board of supervisors. Neither Chilton representative was on this committee, so public works committee members asked how much direct influence their representatives had in the matter.

Public Works Committee member Ron Gruett stated that cost sharing between the county and the city seemed off. “I’ve been told that we pay 10 times more than people in towns,” he said.

Committee member Clayton Thornber noted the county does not pay a pilot fee in place of property taxes to the city despite the number of buildings within city limits.

Jaeckels noted that a significant percentage of traffic on School Street in Chilton was due to county business at the courthouse.

“I don’t know why we should get less when we pay more,” said Gruett.

Jaeckels stated that a number of projects had been moved ahead of Route F, or it would have been completed before the 50 percent cost sharing was enacted.

Chilton’s director of public works Todd Schwarz asked the council what fees the county would charge in either proposed agreement before the road changed hands.

“Will the county charge us $10 to $15 thousand in street opening payments when we do the updates we have to prior?” he asked.

He stated that the city had paid $2,700 in road closure fees when working on State Street recently, despite the fact that had not been closed, just blocked off from State Street.

He stated that it was unfortunate the previous county administration had been unable to work with the city when a fund was available through Chilton’s TID district and the city offered a 50 percent cost sharing transfer. The project stalled when the county had insisted on choosing architects and engineers for the project that was entering Chilton’s ownership.

Wastewater Plant Furnace

The committee discussed two bids for the wastewater plant furnace replacement. Karl’s Mechanical Contractors bid $125 more than Fuhrmann Heating and Cooling. But the latter bid did not include warranty information. Schwarz told the committee that the warranty information had been requested the previous week after the bid came in without it, but it had not yet been provided.

Schwarz stated that Focus on Energy grant money should defray the cost difference.

After some discussion, Gruett made a motion to accept the bid from Karl’s. He stated that he preferred to go local when possible and suggested some of the difference in price might be made up in chimney liner installation charges not included in the bids. The motion passed.

Lot 35

A motion of recommendation to the city council to allow Austin Management Services to use a defined location on lot 35 for storage when clearing the lot was passed. The area in question was four stalls or approximately 35 feet near the catch basin location.

When asked what would be done in the case where the snow pile exceeded 15 feet in height beneath the power lines, Tom Austin of Austin Management services stated the excess snow would be hauled away.