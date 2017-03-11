Ice Shove Moves Property, Causes Fire

By Times Journal Staff

Multiple fire departments responded last Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Stockbridge after an ice shove caused a fire at a lakeside property.

The property, a boathouse located at W5625 Fairy Springs Rd., was knocked off its foundation by about two feet. That caused a short in the wiring, which resulted in a fire in the wall of the structure.

In addition to the Stockbridge Fire Department, the Chilton Fire Department, Harrison Fire Department, Calumet Fire Department, Hilbert Fire Department, Forest Junction Fire Department, New Holstein Fire Department, Brillion Fire Department, Hollandtown Fire Department, Kiel Fire Department, Mt. Calvary Fire Department, Potter Fire Department, St. Anna Fire Department, Stockbridge First Responders, and Brillion ambulance all responded to the call.

Stockbridge Chief Mike Funk did not return multiple calls to the Times Journal for additional information regarding this incident.