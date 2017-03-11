Our View: Stockbridge Made Right Choice

It’s remarkable when you consider the dedication the voters of the Stockbridge School District have to local education.

In the primary election the voters of Stockbridge turned out in massive support of a revenue limit exemption of $250,000 each year that will permanently help the school.

In that election 227 voters voted yes and 89 voted no on the referendum that will help alleviate any fiscal hardships the district may face.

That’s nearly 72 percent of voters who recognize and want to maintain the quality of what happens in Stockbridge classrooms.

And what happens in Stockbridge classrooms is special. Educators there don’t use the district as a stepping stone, but rather are committed for the long haul. It’s virtually unheard for smaller districts to recruit, train and retain teachers like Stockbridge does. In many ways what the district does could be used as a model for others across the state.

But in Wisconsin that comes with a price.

In today’s educational climate referendums like these are becoming the new norm. Historically they have passed at about 50 percent, but in recent years that number is closer to 80 percent.

In 2011, Act 10 essentially forced districts across the state to reallocate and/or cut funds. Couple that with declining enrollments, which results in less aid from the state and the job of school administrator suddenly became one of the most difficult in the state.

No one wants to make staffing cuts and no one wants to abolish programs or course offerings. Especially when something as vital as the future of children is at stake. But that’s the world we live in.

Understanding educational funding in Wisconsin is about as challenging as completing a Rubik’s cube colorblind. There are different mechanisms, coming from different pools, resulting in different amounts, affecting different people.

But the amount of money from the state has been in a slight decline since 2007, while the amount coming from taxpayers has gone up by roughly $1 billion dollars at the same time.

It’s a terrible mess when you consider it’s the state’s responsibility to provide as uniform an education as possible to all students. But voters, like those in Stockbridge, are faced with accepting referendums, on top of rising property taxes.

Gov. Scott Walker has mightily touted his proposal in the new state budget to increase educational aid for schools. But this aid comes from a funding mechanism that won’t alleviate property taxes.

When all districts in Calumet County are faced with making cuts to staff and programs, any aid is good aid. This makes it hard to complain. But in understanding the education funding formula it’s easy to see this proposal won’t help save taxpayers money.

The primary showed voters in the Stockbridge School District understand this and they acted appropriately to maintain the quality of education their children will receive.

But is it fair for taxpayers to carry an additional burden to ensure a quality education? I think you know the answer.

