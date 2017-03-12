An Easy-Peasy Mac n’ Cheesy Recipe for Spring Camping Trips

When you think about camping, things like s’mores and hot dogs probably come to mind. And while sitting by a roaring campfire with marshmallow in hand is nice, eating hot dogs and baked beans from a can ultimately gets pretty boring.

Fortunately, we have a recipe that will probably make you forget about hot dogs and baked beans for the rest of your camping years. If your least favorite part about camping is the lack of home-cooked food, then this simple campfire mac and cheese recipe is for you!

Get ready to say goodbye to boring campfire dinners.

What You’ll Need:

8 oz. package elbow macaroni (or any pasta of your choice)

1/3 cup whole milk

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup gouda cheese

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

3 tbsp. cold butter, cubed

1 tbsp. garlic powder

salt & pepper, to taste

1 large aluminum baking pan & cover

To Prep:

Preparation is key for this recipe because it’s essentially all prepared at home. If you’re one of the 43 percent of campers who likes to plan their trip at least a month in advance, this prep work should be a breeze for you. You should begin by cubing all of your cheeses and your butter. In addition, make sure you pop the butter back in the fridge after you cube it! It should stay firm enough that none of the individual cubes are melding together.

In addition, this is the time to prepare any additional fixings for your mac and cheese. For instance, you could prepare crumbled bacon bits, jalapenos, or even chicken if you want to mix it in with your pasta dish. To make this super easy, buy pre-cooked chicken at the grocery store. You can also throw some bacon in the cooler and cook it up at the campsite. In fact, one of the greatest things about this dish is that you can dress it up just about any way you like.

To Cook:

Prepare your water for pasta just as you would normally, salting it for some extra flavor. You should cook your pasta al dente, so it’s still relatively firm. It will absorb some of the milk and butter when you cook the whole dish, and nobody likes mushy mac and cheese. Once your pasta is done cooking, drain it and set it aside in the pot to cool for a few minutes.*

After your pasta has cooled a bit, add and stir in your milk. For a richer flavor you can use heavy cream or half and half in place of whole milk. Stir in your garlic powder and add salt and pepper to taste. Once all of those ingredients have been well-combined, transfer your pasta into your aluminum baking pan. Then simply add in your cheeses, butter, and any other fixings you fancy, give it a good stir and top with bread crumbs and any remaining parmesan cheese. This will give it a nice, crunchy topping.

*NOTE: don’t rinse your pasta with water, it will remove all of the starchy, wonderful flavors!

To Finish:

After all of your pasta and ingredients have been mixed, cover the baking pan with some lightly greased aluminum foil and put it in the fridge. You can store this dish in the refrigerator for up to five days before taking it to the campsite. Once you get to the campsite, simply elevate the dish two to three inches above some nice, hot coals for about 12 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

If you’re not a fan of camping, you can cook this dish at home too. Simply set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 23 to 25 minutes. Or cook it right in your backyard fire pit!

Want to individualize the dish? Divide it into separate, smaller aluminum baking pans. The versatility of this dish is truly what makes it great for camping, family dinners, and just about any other event you can think of.