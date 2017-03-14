Henry “Joe” Walter, age 82, Kaukauna, formerly of Hilbert, passed away on March 13, 2017 at St. Paul’s Elder Services in Kaukauna after many years of serious health issues.

Joe was born on February 8, 1935 in Almond, Wisconsin, son of the late Henry J. and Tressie (Martin) Walter. He enlisted and served our country in the United States Navy for four years, and he was very proud of that service. Joe was employed at Mirro Foley in Chilton for 39 ½ years and assisted at the Parkside Residence in Hilbert. In 1987, he married the love of his life, Mary Resch-Tennessen and her two children, Shelbey Tennessen-Stache of Hilbert and Shawn (Tammy) Tennessen of Sheboygan. Both of whom he loved dearly. When his journey of married life became troubled and rocky, we were still always his family. At times people thought Mary was his daughter, and he always said, “as long as I’m with you, I don’t care what they think.”

He is further survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Avaneil and Fritz Jannette of Chilton, many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Eva Moore, Marie Stewart, Henrietta Lewallen, Evelyn (Merlin Sr.) Wieting, and one brother: Gordan Walter.

Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion. Burial will take place in Brillion Community Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

Words cannot express the family’s gratitude to so many people who have supported us in this difficult time. Dr. Danz, Jody, Dawn, and Jessica, ThedaCare and the eighth floor nurses, especially Teresa. Also, St. Paul’s Elder Service gave such care and comfort to all in the painful time for us. The staff on Birch were caring angels, especially all the nurses and CNA Holly. Hospice helped Joe arrive at this new home and gave him a peaceful journey. Words cannot express the appreciation we felt in our hearts. The acts of kindness will never be forgotten, especially from Ellen. Like Joe always said, “I hope I thanked you enough.” Mary’s co-workers are all the best, Patti, Stacey, Judy, Michelle, and Lisa. She loves you all!

Joe, now you can tell the Lord in person, “Lord, I hope I thank you enough for my blessings.” Also, hold my son, Chad Tennessen for me, shake my Dad, Norman’s hand, and tell Merlin and Evelyn Wieting how grateful I am for giving me my first chance in life. Also, I hope Joe, that I thanked YOU enough. You were a prince of a man, and we will miss you greatly.