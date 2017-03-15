Hilbert and Valders Fall Short Late in State Bids

By Paul L. Frazer

Timers Journal Staff

March 9

Hilbert gets 25th victory

It was close, nowhere near the blowout back on December 22 when Hilbert (25-1) dispatched the Sheboygan Christian Eagles (19-7) with a nice defensive effort. In the December 22 game Hilbert held Sheboygan Falls Christian to just 18-54, a 33% shooting night on their way to a 68-48 final score.

This sectional encounter would show the basketball crowd in the southeastern part of the city how much the Eagles had progressed. Hilbert had also made strides in their improvement and maturity during the season and it showed in this game.

By halftime neither team had established a superiority over the other as both teams went to their respective locker rooms for that old proverbial “pep talk” with Hilbert hanging on to a slender 28-26 lead. However whatever was said didn’t seem to have much effect, although Hilbert pretty much led throughout the game, and in fact had increased their lead by five points.

Christian hit 10 three pointers throughout the game, and because of this shooting the Eagles stayed close, and were always a threat to throw caution to the wind and start throwing up those dreaded three point bombs, hitting a few and taking the game over … but that didn’t happen, and Hilbert prevailed, and took a 70-63 sectional victory and move into the sectional finals.

The game was relatively turnover free as Hilbert coughed the ball up to poor passes, a few steals, as well as some suspect passes, and committed 11 turnovers while Sheboygan County Christian had 13. Hilbert was tough on the glass as Kody Krueger had 11 rebounds to go with his 12 points for a double, double. Jack Hilbert had a team high 21 points, added six rebounds and two assists; while Tristan Konen also had a nice game with 18 points four rebounds and two assists.

Connor Kuhn also had a strong game, and although he scored just five points, he had four rebounds, was tenacious on defense with four steals and four assists. Sophomore Grant Propson also had a decent game as he hit 3-4 field goals from the floor for six points, and also had two important rebounds.

Jacob Stecker had a game high 25 points, and also had a game high four three pointers go through the net. Brayden Van Ess also had three, three pointers, was 3-4 from the free-throw line, and also hit four two point shots.

Sheb. Christ.: 26 37 63

Hilbert: 28 42 70

Sheboygan Christian: Stecker, 25 Van Ess, 14 Modahl, 9 Heinen, 8 Wiese, 5 VanVelde, 2

Hilbert: Halbach, 21 Konen, 18 Ko. Krueger, 12 Ky. Krueger, 8 Propson, 6 Kuhn, 5

Vikings Outlast the Huskies

Wow, what a game, it went down to the wire several different times, at the half where New Holstein (20-5) had established a 30-24 lead, or at the end of regulation where Valders (20-5) had tied the game at 56 all to force a four minute overtime.

The game, played at Menasha, was a sellout with fans hanging (literally) from the rafters, and believe me, they weren’t disappointed. This game was one of the best high school games that I have ever watched.

New Holstein started out kind of slow as Valders got out to a small lead, and it was apparent early on that big Luke Goedeke was going to have a good game, as the 6’-7” senior scored almost from the beginning of the game, and really never hesitated with his offense game, either early or late in the game.

For a game with so much on the line both teams played extremely well, and for the most part selected their shots well. Both teams dominate scorers played well (Trey Sundsmo, Goedeke and Kyle Tuma), combined for 63 points, while for New Holstein’s Carson Heus scored a team high 22 points, Nolen Beime with 21 and Devin Schisel scored nine for a combined total of 53 points.

There was, of course, lows and highs as with almost every game played at this level, Valders had a 17-15 lead over New Holstein with half of the first half gone, but during the final eight minutes of the first half New Holstein, led by Carson Heus, the Huskies opened up a 30-24 lead at the half on the strength of outscoring Valders 15-7 scoring. Heus had himself probably one of the better halves of his high school career. The 6’-2” junior scored 15 points, hitting three, three pointers and three two point field goals for his point total.

The latter part of the second half and the overtime was all about fouls, and foul shots either missed or converted. Tuma hit six straight, while Trey Sundsmo hit four in a row, and Goedeke had himself two field goals to lead the Vikings. New Holstein hit 6-8 from the charity line, and Heus hit a tray and two free throws, but the effort was not quite enough.

Goedeke grabbed 10 rebounds, three of which were offensive boards, for another double, double, and also had two assists. Kyle Tuma went 2-4 from three point land, had a big steal before he fouled out. Fletcher Dallas also fouled out while Goedeke was sitting at four at the end of the game.

Although New Holstein’s season is over, they have no need to bow their heads as they captured the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title, and finished with a 20-5 final record. It is too bad that senior Devin Schisel would have to have a rear sub-par game at such an important time. The senior scored just 9 points, but did score some pressure points during the later part of the game.

New Holstein: 30 26 11 67

Valders: 24 32 14 70

New Holstein: Heus, 22 Beime 21 Schisel, 9 R. Steffes, 6 Schrage, 5 James, 4

Valders: Goedeke, 30 Sundsmo, 17 Tuma, 16 Beimbom, 4 Dallas, 3

March 11

A Shocker

A shocker, at least to me, I’ve watched Hilbert on several occasions this season and figured they’d be heading for Madison for the season ending divisional title games. However I shouldn’t have sold the Barneveld Eagles with their 23-3 record and their completion short. They do play a tough defense, and I’m sure that was part of what led Barneveld to victory over Hilbert.

Neither team established their offensive game early in the game, and the halftime showed that observation as Barneveld held just a 29-25 halftime lead. However during the second half the Eagles took charge, and as they say “laid the leather on Hilbert.”

Hilbert hit a combined 13-55 field goal attempts, and that included Hilbert hitting just 9-33 three point shots. They weren’t much better from two point territory shooting as they were just 4-22, 18%. Without a doubt Hilbert lost this game do to the fact that they left their offensive game back in Hilbert.

As the game got more and more out of reach for the Wolves, some desperate shots were taken, and they could not develop multiple scorers. During the regular season that was one of the Wolves strong points because when one starter didn’t score somebody else would pick him up and Hilbert continued their winning habits.

Sophomore Grant Propson was the high scorer for Hilbert with 11 points, while Jack Halbach was the only other double figure scorer for the Wolves with 10. Leading scorer Kody Krueger had nine points, while Kyle Krueger added 6. On the backboards Connor Kuhn grabbed seven while both Tristan Konen and Halbach added six each.

Another thing that Barneveld had going was that four different players scored in double figures for the Eagles. Matt Meyers and Malcolm Reed each had 13 points while Mike Zouski added 11 and Dayne Evans had 10.

For Hilbert, to be so close to state finals and come up short is a hard thing for the players, coaches, family’s friends and school mates to take. But I am sure that as the days pass, the knowledge of what a 25-2 season record really means … a feeling of pride for a great season.

Hilbert: 25 17 42

Barneveld: 29 33 62

Hilbert: Propson, 11 Halbach, 10 Ko. Krueger, 9 Ky. Krueger, 6 Konen, 3 Kuhn, 3

Barneveld: Meyer, 13 Reed, 13 Zouski, 11 Evans, 10Fargo, 8 Ignatius, 4 Laube, 3

Valders Eliminated

Valders crafted a fine season, compiling a 12-2 EWC good for second place, and they also had themselves a 21-5 final record. But Saturday night at the Kaukauna High School gymnasium, their quest for a bus ride to Madison ended in defeat.

Xavier Hawks simply had too many weapons for the Vikings to handle and they dropped a 63-57 final score in Sectional Finals. The Hawks will continue on to Madison, and will be looking to increase their record to 28-0 by Saturday night, March 18.

Fouls played a huge roll in this game, not so much in the first half with the exception of Luke Goedeke picking up his third foul in the first 18 minutes. The foul issue would be exacerbated in the second half as the senior picked up his fourth foul and sat on the bench beside his teammates, longing to get back into the action.

Meanwhile Xavier was having little trouble with fouls, and not a whole bunch of trouble with the Vikings defense. The ringleader was junior Hunter Plamann who scored 15 first half points as the Hawks built themselves an eleven point lead 35-24. The other thing that had to concern the Vikings coaching staff was some of the poor shooting that their team was taking.

However Valders was not done with this Sectional final as they bore down and begin their effort to erase that 11 point lead. Here again, fouls, and foul shooting would play a paramount role in the final outcome. Valders committed 12 second half fouls which gave Xavier 14 chances to score points from the free throw line.

Xavier was called for ten second half fouls which led to just eight fouls shots, which the Vikes made six of. The big difference here was that Valders had floor violations, and the Hawks committed two offensive fouls that gave Valders the ball, but no free throws.

The biggest problem for Valders was the fact that Goedeke was saddled with three early fouls, impeding his offensive game, and held him to just six points. It’s tough for somebody else to pick the big guy up, although Jake Beimborn had a strong game with 13 points. Treyner Sundsmo scored a game high 24 points, while Kyle Tuma added 14.

One thing that needs to be pointed out is that the Valders defensive efforts was outstanding as they held this high scoring outfit (83.0 points per game) to their third lowest point total of the season.

Overall the Vikings did not play a very smart game as they committed to taking some really bad shots, and also allowed Xavier to dominate them on the glass by a huge margin … 43 to 16. Tuma grabbed eight, but Goedeke had just one board, due mostly to his foul trouble.

Plamann had a team high 23 points, added nine rebounds and dished off seven assists to his teammates, while he also had four steals. Sam Farris added 21 points, and also had 6 rebounds. There were no other Hawks that scored in double figures, but there were several players who scored critical points. In addition Nate Young had 14 rebounds, and also scored five points.

Valders: 24 33 57

Xavier: 35 28 63

Valders: Sundsmo, 24 Tuma, 14 Beimborn, 13 Goedeke, 6

Xavier: Plamann, 23 S. Farris, 21 Christensen, 6 DeYoung, 5 Otto, 3 Eagan, 3 Schlicht, 2