Search
Friday 17 March 2017
  • :
  • :
Serving Calumet County Since 1857

No Injuries on Lake for Stranded Teens

Mar 17, 2017Featured, News0

Photo by Leland H Haskins The ice on Lake Winnebago was not in good shape March 12, as this picture taken at Calumet County Park shows.

Photo by Leland H Haskins
The ice on Lake Winnebago was not in good shape March 12, as this picture taken at Calumet County Park shows.

On Sunday, March 12 at 7:06 p.m. Calumet County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding three teen boys stranded on Lake Winnebago ice.

The ice the boys were walking on had broken free of the shore and continued to drift away from the edge of the lake.

Harison Fire Department, Calumet County Dive Team, Calumet County Sheriff’s Department and an ice rescue boat from Neenash Menasha Fire Department responded to High Cliff State Park. At 8:15 p.m. the rescue boat was able to locate the subjects approximately 1 mile south of High Cliff State Park and was able to get all three youths off the ice without incident.

Harrison First Responders and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded at the incident.

Related articles

Leave a Reply

×