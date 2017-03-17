No Injuries on Lake for Stranded Teens

On Sunday, March 12 at 7:06 p.m. Calumet County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding three teen boys stranded on Lake Winnebago ice.

The ice the boys were walking on had broken free of the shore and continued to drift away from the edge of the lake.

Harison Fire Department, Calumet County Dive Team, Calumet County Sheriff’s Department and an ice rescue boat from Neenash Menasha Fire Department responded to High Cliff State Park. At 8:15 p.m. the rescue boat was able to locate the subjects approximately 1 mile south of High Cliff State Park and was able to get all three youths off the ice without incident.

Harrison First Responders and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded at the incident.