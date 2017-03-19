Fresh Takes on a Beloved Classic: Breakfast Pizza

If there’s one thing citizens of the world can agree on, it’s that pizza is one of the most versatile foods out there. Pizza for lunch? Sure. Pizza without sauce? No problem! But perhaps the most surprising iteration of pizza comes in the form of breakfast foods.

Breakfast pizza might not be an everyday treat, but it’s certainly something that’s great for when you have company (or even just some leftover pizza dough). And like we said before, the best thing about pizza is its versatility. So if you want to have your pizza and eat it too, here are two different takes on traditional breakfast pizza.

What You’ll Need:

1 ball pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)

All-purpose flour, for dusting

These are the only universal ingredients you’ll need, so make sure you have them on-hand no matter which of these amazing recipes you decide to make.

Shakshuka Breakfast Pizza

What You’ll Need:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. cumin

½ tsp. harissa powder

salt & pepper, to taste

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 large can crushed tomatoes

4 eggs

4 oz. crumbled feta cheese

To Cook:

Preheat your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat your oil in a skillet over medium-low heat and add your onion and garlic, cooking until the onion is translucent. Add all of your spices and leave to cook for about a minute. Then add your tomato paste and crushed tomatoes and let simmer for around 15 minutes.

While that’s cooking, prepare your dough by flattening it and placing on a lightly greased baking pan. Top your dough with the tomato sauce and very carefully crack your eggs on top. Once the eggs are placed, sprinkle a generous amount of feta on top and cook for 7-10 minutes in the oven, or until the egg whites are set. Once your pizza comes out of the oven, simply drizzle with olive oil and dig in!

Egg & Prosciutto Breakfast Pizza

What You’ll Need:

8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese

4 eggs

5-7 pieces prosciutto

1 jar pesto sauce

1 tbsp. olive oil

To Cook:

If you really want to get creative with breakfast pizza, this recipe is for you. Begin by preheating your grill to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While the grill is heating up, roll out your dough on a lightly floured surface and place it onto a baking sheet that has been flipped upside-down and lightly floured. This will make transferring to the grill much easier! Once the grill is heated, slide the dough on and let it cook for 2-3 minutes, covered.

When the bottom is nice and golden, take the dough off of the grill and flip it over. Place it grilled side up on the upside-down baking sheet, then reduce the grill heat to 350 degrees. Brush with olive oil and use your cheese to make four small wells for your eggs. For eco-conscious gourmets, locally sourced eggs are a great choice for this recipe. Chickens typically start laying eggs when they’re just 5-6 months old and will lay up to 300 in their lifetime. You’d be surprised at just how many local chicken owners there are near you. After you have your eggs, crack them carefully into the small wells you’ve made with your cheese.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper, add your prosciutto, and place back on the grill until the egg whites are set. Once you see that the whites are set and your cheese is melted, remove your pizza from the heat and drizzle a generous amount of pesto on top to serve.

No matter how you like your pizza (here’s a sweet and healthy breakfast pizzert recipe), these recipes are certainly a great opportunity to try something new! Who knew you could make pizza on the grill, right? So the next time you’re itching for some pizza in the morning, try these recipes on for size.