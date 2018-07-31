Apple Releases iOS 12 Developer Beta 5, Indicating Dual-SIM iPhone

Apple releases iOS 12 developer beta 5, indicating dual-SIM support for compatible iPhone and iPad models. The iOS designer beta 5 update incorporates a bundle of new highlights, including darker Control Center controls and another sprinkle screen for the preloaded Photos application.

Moreover, an imagery is given to suggest the improvement of the all new AirPods that may incorporate remote charging support. The Cupertino goliath has likewise conveyed some confirmation to allude to the improvement of a double SIM iPhone.

The iOS engineer beta 5 sets the phase for the principal open arrival of iOS 12 that is probably going to make a big appearance at some point in September. Nearby the new iOS beta version, Apple has brought the fifth designer beta of tvOS 12, macOS 10.14, and watchOS 5.

iOS 12 designer beta 5 has references to a ‘second SIM status’ and a ‘second SIM plate status’, as spotted by 9to5mac. The new version has a segment called as ‘dual sim device’ to propose the advancement of a dual SIM iPhone demonstrate. It was beforehand detailed that Apple is thinking about the dispatch of a double SIM card choice for the bigger iPhone demonstrate this year that could make a big appearance with a 6.5-inch show.

Apple has likewise included modifications, such as a ‘Share Across Devices’ toggle in the Screen Time segment and a littler content for the Clear All Notifications button to clear all of the notifications. In addition, there are new connecting and disconnecting tones for FaceTime. The most recent iOS designer beta also uncovers the new HomePod abilities.