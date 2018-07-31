Cannabis compound could improve quality of life in pancreatic cancer sufferers, suggests a new study. One substance known as cannabidiol could help boost treatment and survival rate of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that arrives when cells in the pancreas – a glandular organ behind the stomach – starts to lose control and form a mass. These cancerous cells can invade other parts of the body and decreases the survival rate of a person.

A new study in mice shows that this problem can be addressed using a naturally occurring cannabis compound.

The United States will see an estimated 55,440 new pancreatic cancer cases by the end of 2018, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer may include abdominal or back pain, yellow skin, light-colored stools, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, and dark urine.

This type of cancer can be treated with surgical resection, chemotherapy, as well as palliative care, or a combination of these.

For the findings, researchers treated a mouse model of pancreatic cancer with cannabidiol (CBD). They also used a typical chemotherapy drug, called “Gemcitabine.”

The review was conducted by researchers from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) in the United Kingdom, and from Curtin University in Bentley and Perth, Australia. They concluded that cannabis compound could improve quality of life in people with pancreatic cancer.

“We found that mice with pancreatic cancer survived nearly three times longer if a constituent of medicinal cannabis was added to their chemotherapy treatment,” notes Prof. Marco Falasca of QMUL.