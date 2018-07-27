Car sized spacecraft will catapult towards the Sun in August. Just like beach goers like to get a tan, NASA also looks forward to its rendezvous with Sun this summer. This August the agency will instigate the Parker Solar will launch investigation on a seven year voyage to get closer to the Sun than any other man made object has done so far. The operation will observe the car sized spacecraft probe the Corona, the exterior most layer of the Sun’s atmosphere situated seven million miles from the surface of the star.

Succeeding fire arming around Venus, the probe on its own will achieve within 3.8 million miles of the surface of the sun, plunging into the corona to conduct a sequence of demonstrations directed at examining three chief solar enigmas, how the electric and magnetic fields in the corona affect solar winds what engenders animate particles to increase speed into the space and why the corona is searing than the Sun’s surface.

While the scientists have scrutinized solar winds a great deal, the passage of charged plasma from the Sun not only generates the aurora when it hits the Earth’s magnetic field, but also damages communication systems. They have no idea about the how that matter is speeded up to supersonic speeds extending over one million miles per hour. It has been predicted that this takes place in Corona therefore Parker Solar Probe and the entourage of instruments will be ideally situated to watch the tumultuous energy patterns when it reaches the Sun.