Detroit Auto Show sets transformation to 2020. The North American International Auto Show popularly known as the Detroit Auto Show will begin the week of June 8, 2020, the group announced overnight Monday.

An aim of this decision is to reverse a withdrawal of global carmakers — including Germany’s “Big Three” of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz — have selected to present their future products at shows like CES held in Las Vegas. Those automakers have decided to join the exodus from the January 2019 show.

Industry experts, analysts, and weary automotive journalists have suggested the move for years. Now, organizers will save money for exhibitors.

Organizers said in a statement Sunday that overtime labor costs for builds will be reduced after eliminating November, December and January holidays from the move-in equation. Detroit Auto Dealers Association and its executive board are the authorities of the show.

Automakers and even mobility tech startups are allowed to hold demonstrations and first drives at June show on the Detroit’s streets.

A June show date will give organizers and officials a chance to show off test rides, demonstrations of robotic cars and off-road events at the venues, including Detroit RiverWalk, Woodward Avenue, Grand Circus Park, Hart Plaza, and Campus Martius.

“The potential to create a month-long automotive festival in Detroit starting with the Detroit Grand Prix, going through our show and concluding with the nationally celebrated fireworks on the river, will provide an unmatched festival-like experience for all attendees,” said Rod Alberts, executive director of the show.