ExoMars discerning life on Mars. ExoMars is a multi-dimensional European headed program both on a surface and from above. The program goes through two phases of works. The elements of the first phase the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and Schiaparelli (a landing demonstrator), both descended at Mars in October 2016. Schiaparelli could not succeed during landing but TGO is in excellent condition. It is executing science work and will distribute as transmission feed for the second phase of the program, a rover and a disembarking surface platform which would instigate in launch in July 2020.

The ExoMars program assume a new importance in June 2018 when NASA’s Curiosity Rover once again displayed proof of primeval organic molecules, carbon-based chains of molecules that can be linked with life proximate to life near surface of Mars. Since the ExoMars rover can penetrate deep into the surface where radiation and wind would not demolish fragile samples, it is probable that more organics should be discovered there. ExoMars possesses an exceptional sets of instruments delineated to search for organic molecules especially lipids and organics that have chirality.

Astronomers also probe into the Methane spikes the Curiosity looked from the surface of Mars. Methane can indicate microbial activity or an indication towards geological activity. The ExoMars trace gas orbiter is manufactured to explore for Methane and other insignificant element of Martian atmosphere on a global scale. With the time progressing, the orbiter is presumed to offer information on various kinds of gases, their opulence or if they differ seasonally or by region.