Facebook officially sets up subsidiary in China to open incubator in Hangzhou, the social media company said on Tuesday. Facebook has been banned since 2009 in China, and now the company has obtained a license to open “innovation hub,” highlighting a major breakthrough in making inroads into the huge market.

The subsidiary, Lianshu Science & Technology is registered with $30 million capital in Hangzhou, which is also a home of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Facebook’s new startup incubator will make small businesses and make minor investments, as well as give advice to local businesses, according to a report. The subsidiary is registered as owned by Facebook’s Hong Kong branch.

“We are interested in setting up an innovation hub in Zhejiang to support Chinese developers, innovators, and start-ups,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

The social media giant said that it wants to set up an innovation hub in Zhejiang. It has created hubs in France, Brazil, India, and Korea. It has been trying to open an office in mainland China for years. It was interested to open an office in Shanghai last year and also had a grant for a Beijing office in 2015, but failed to put up efforts.

“I mean, we’re blocked.” Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said adding, “I think it’s hard to have a mission of wanting to bring the whole world closer together and leave out the biggest country.”

In 2017, Facebook launched a photo-sharing app called Colorful Balloons which was same as the Moments app. The app allowed users to share photos with friends get failed to obtain traction.