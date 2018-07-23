Global Auto Leasing Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2017 and 2028

The global Auto Leasing market was valued at $63500 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $118000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Auto Leasing from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Auto Leasing market.

Leading players of Auto Leasing including:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Localiza

Movida

CAR Inc.

Unidas

Goldcar

Fox Rent A Car

Advantage Rent A Car

LeasePlan

ACE Rent A Car

eHi Car Services

U-Save

Yestock Auto

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Business Leasing

Leisure Leasing

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Airport

Off-Airport

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

