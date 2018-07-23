Global Auto Leasing Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2017 and 2028

The global Auto Leasing market was valued at $63500 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $118000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Auto Leasing from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Auto Leasing market.
Leading players of Auto Leasing including:
- Enterprise
- Hertz
- Avis Budget Group
- Europcar
- Sixt
- ALD Automotive
- Localiza
- Movida
- CAR Inc.
- Unidas
- Goldcar
- Fox Rent A Car
- Advantage Rent A Car
- LeasePlan
- ACE Rent A Car
- eHi Car Services
- U-Save
- Yestock Auto
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
- Business Leasing
- Leisure Leasing
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
- Airport
- Off-Airport
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
- Direct Sales
- Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
