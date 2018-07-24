Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Outlook 2018 by Vendors – ExxonMobil Chemical, ARLANXEO, Zhejiang Cenway, Panjin Heyun Industrial, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Global chlorobutyl rubber market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (automotive, medical, industrial, etc.) and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the chlorobutyl rubber market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the chlorobutyl rubber market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the chlorobutyl rubber market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis and interpretation of information about the global chlorobutyl rubber market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the automotive, medical, industrial and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global chlorobutyl rubber market.

Key Applications

– Automotive

– Medical

– Industrial

Key Regions

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa

– South America

Key Vendors

– ExxonMobil Chemical

– ARLANXEO

– Zhejiang Cenway

– Panjin Heyun Industrial

– Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

– NKNK

– Sibur

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report

– What will the market size be in 2023?

– What are the key factors driving the global chlorobutyl rubber market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– Who are the key players in the chlorobutyl rubber market?

– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

