Global Christmas Decoration Market 2018 Trends – Amscan, Balsam Hill, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley

Christmas decorations add glamor to the festival， including Christmas trees, which may be real or artificial, Christmas lightings, ornaments, tinsel, flowers, and other things meant to decorate the surroundings on Christmas.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Christmas Decoration in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of Christmas decoration are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

Christmas decorations add glamor to the festival and widely used to celebrate Christmas in USA. Christmas decorations are available throughout the country in major retail stores and local markets. The recovery of the U.S. economy and increased disposable income per capita have been huge factors contributing to increased spending on Christmas trees, cards, flowers, and even gifts. The increased consumption of Christmas decoration is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Christmas decoration industry will usher in a stable growth space.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share from foreign enterprises in USA regions, the competition in Christmas decoration industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Christmas Decoration is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

