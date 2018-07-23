Global Cyber Insurance Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2017 and 2028

The global Cyber Insurance market was valued at $2980 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $35000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Cyber Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cyber Insurance market.

Leading players of Cyber Insurance including:

AIG

Chubb

XL Group

Beazley

Allianz

Zurich Insurance

Munich Re Group

Berkshire Hathaway

AON

AXIS Insurance

Lockton

CNA

Travelers

BCS Insurance

Liberty Mutual

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Stand-alone Cyber Insurance

Packaged Cyber Insurance

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Financial Institutions

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Business Services

Manufacturing

Technology

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

