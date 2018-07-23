Global Cyber Insurance Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2017 and 2028

The global Cyber Insurance market was valued at $2980 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $35000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Cyber Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cyber Insurance market.

Leading players of Cyber Insurance including:

  • AIG
  • Chubb
  • XL Group
  • Beazley
  • Allianz
  • Zurich Insurance
  • Munich Re Group
  • Berkshire Hathaway
  • AON
  • AXIS Insurance
  • Lockton
  • CNA
  • Travelers
  • BCS Insurance
  • Liberty Mutual

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

  • Stand-alone Cyber Insurance
  • Packaged Cyber Insurance

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

  • Financial Institutions
  • Retail and Wholesale
  • Healthcare
  • Business Services
  • Manufacturing
  • Technology

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

  • Direct Sales
  • Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

