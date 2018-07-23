Global Cyber Insurance Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2017 and 2028

The global Cyber Insurance market was valued at $2980 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $35000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Cyber Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cyber Insurance market.
Leading players of Cyber Insurance including:
- AIG
- Chubb
- XL Group
- Beazley
- Allianz
- Zurich Insurance
- Munich Re Group
- Berkshire Hathaway
- AON
- AXIS Insurance
- Lockton
- CNA
- Travelers
- BCS Insurance
- Liberty Mutual
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
- Stand-alone Cyber Insurance
- Packaged Cyber Insurance
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
- Financial Institutions
- Retail and Wholesale
- Healthcare
- Business Services
- Manufacturing
- Technology
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
- Direct Sales
- Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
