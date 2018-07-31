Global Display Backlighting Market 2018 top Manufacturers – Samsung, NICHIA, LG Innotek, Epistar, Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, TOYODA GOSEI, Unity Opto Technology

A backlight is a form of illumination used in liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The penetration rate of LED backlights are above 90%. LED backlights have almost taken over CCFL backlights. Display Backlighting refer to a LED backlit in this report.

This report focuses on the Display Backlighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in developed countries, the display backlighting industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LED production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s display backlighting industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become a large international consumption country of display backlighting, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

The global display backlighting industry has reached a production volume of approximately 77628 KK Pcs in 2015. The top four manufacturers are Samsung, NICHIA, LG Innotek and Epistar. Other key manufacturers include Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, TOYODA GOSEI, Unity Opto Technology, GENESIS Photonics, Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics, Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics and Foshan NationStar Semiconductor.

By application, the global display backlighting market is segmented into small sized and Mid and large sized backlight, which are widely used for smartphone, PC monitor, Notebook, tablets and LCD TV. The weaker LCD TV market greatly thwarted traditional LED backlight manufacturers’ performance in 2015, leading to declining backlight demands. The application market is saturated and the OLED technology have a quick development in recent years, the demand for the LED backlighting is decreaseing. The giants like Samsung and LG have transfer to the OLED technology, it can be forecast that the LED backlight will keep a decreasing trend in the future.

The worldwide market for Display Backlighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung

NICHIA

LG Innotek

Epistar

Lumileds

Seoul Semiconductor

TOYODA GOSEI

Unity Opto Technology

GENESIS Photonics

Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics

Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics

Foshan NationStar Semiconductor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small-sized

Mid and Large-sized

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphone

Notebook

Tablet

Desktop PC

LCD TV

Others

