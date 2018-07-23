Global Earthing Lightning Protection System Market 2018 Trends – Furse, Wallis, Erico, Kumwell, LPI, Leeweld

Earthing Lightning Protection System encompasses external lighting protection, effective earthing and transient overvoltage protection (surge protection of electronic systems), etc. Lightning protection systems are the modern development of the innovation pioneered by Benjamin Franklin: the lightning rod. Today, lightning protection systems are in use on thousands of buildings, homes, factories, towers, and even the Space Shuttle’s launch pad. An earthing system or grounding system is circuitry which connects parts of the electric circuit with the ground, thus defining the electric potential of the conductors relative to the Earth’s conductive surface. The choice of earthing system can affect the safety and electromagnetic compatibility of the power supply.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Earthing Lightning Protection System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-earthing-lightning-protection-system-market/40080/#requestforsample

For industry structure analysis, the Earthing Lightning Protection System industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top two producers account for about 50% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe & UK is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Earthing Lightning Protection System industry.

Far East (East Asia) occupied 24.96% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe & UK and North America, which respectively account for around 21.01% and 19.07% of the global total industry. Geographically, Far East (East Asia) was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.62% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

The worldwide market for Earthing Lightning Protection System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 3360 million US$ in 2023, from 2350 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Furse

Wallis

Erico

Kumwell

LPI

Leeweld

Gersan

Hex

Axis

Super Impex

RR

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lighting Protection System

Earthing System

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Homes

Factories

Towers

Space Shuttle’s Launch Pad

Solar Application

Oil & Gas Application

Access Full Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-earthing-lightning-protection-system-market/40080/

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Earthing Lightning Protection System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Earthing Lightning Protection System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Earthing Lightning Protection System, with sales, revenue, and price of Earthing Lightning Protection System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Earthing Lightning Protection System, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Earthing Lightning Protection System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Earthing Lightning Protection System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source