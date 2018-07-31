Global Engine Oil Additives Market 2018 top Manufacturers – Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite, Afton, Tianhe, Chemtura, Jinzhou Kangtai, Wuxi South

Engine Oil Additives is one kind of additives of the engine oil; it can improve the function of the engine oil. The additives include single component and additive package. The single component’s price is lower than the additive package.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Engine Oil Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request For Sample Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-engine-oil-additives-market/38477/#requestforsample

The Global production of the engine oil additives is about 4000 K MT in 2015. The production region is relative dispersion. The main manufactures are Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite, Afton; they occupy more than 80% market share.

The main consumption regions are also concentrated in the North America, Europe, Asia and Other. The consumption companies are the manufactures which produce the Engine Oil; they occupy the main market share.

The worldwide market for Engine Oil Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2023, from 12900 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron Oronite

Afton

Tianhe

Chemtura

Jinzhou Kangtai

Wuxi South

Jinzhou Xinxing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Component

Additive Package

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Engine

Others

Access Full Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-engine-oil-additives-market/38477/

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Engine Oil Additives market.

Chapter 1, to describe Engine Oil Additives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Engine Oil Additives, with sales, revenue, and price of Engine Oil Additives, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Engine Oil Additives, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Engine Oil Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Engine Oil Additives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Sales Manager

Phone: (201) 465-4211

Email: sales@globalinforesearch.biz

Web: globalinforesearch.biz