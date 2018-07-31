Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market 2018 top Manufacturers – Novozymes, DuPont (Genencor and Dyadic), ABF Ingredients (AB Enzymes), BASF (Verenium)

Enzyme for Pulp & Paper is a class of enzymes that used in pulp and paper industry for reduction of energy consumption, reduction cost, improving pulp and paper quality etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Enzyme for Pulp & Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The research group obtained the following conclusions after several months’ survey and research:

First, the global market of enzyme for pulp & paper industry are growing steady, along with the growing pulp & paper industry also demand for environment protection and cost down pressure is essential for further development.

Second, the enzyme for pulp & paper industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the enzyme for pulp & paper industry, such as Novozymes, AB Enzymes and DuPont(Genencor and Dyadic ).

Third, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Buckman and Dyadic, both have perfect products. As to Denmark, the Novozymes has become a global leader. In Germany, it is AB Enzymes that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Guangdong, and Shandong province.

Forth, some companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies setting up factories in China too, such as Denykem.

Fifth, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of enzyme for pulp & paper will increase.

Seventh, the global enzyme for pulp & paper production will increase to 4788 MT in 2015, from 3690 MT in 2011, it is estimated that the global enzyme for pulp & paper demand will develop with an average growth rate of 5.6% in the coming five years.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Enzyme for Pulp & Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 95 million US$ in 2023, from 73 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

