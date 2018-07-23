Global Frosting & Icing Market 2018 Trends – Rich Product, Betty Crocker, CSM Bakery Solutions, Pinnacle Foods, Wilton Industries, Dawn Food

Icing, often called frosting in the United States, is a sweet, often creamy glaze made of sugar with a liquid, such as water or milk that is often enriched with ingredients like butter, egg whites, cream cheese, or flavorings.

Specifically speaking, Frosting is stiffer and pipes well and consists of cream or butter. Icing is a thin and sugary glaze spread that hardens on cooling.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Frosting & Icing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Frosting & Icing, with a sales market share nearly 44%. USA is the second largest supplier of Frosting & Icing, enjoying sales market share nearly 38% in 2016.

Market competition is intense. CSM Bakery Solutions, Wilton, Rich Product, Betty Crocker, Dawn Food, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

With the development of economic, more and more companies participate in this industry. There will be a huge market in Asia.

The worldwide market for Frosting & Icing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 1640 million US$ in 2023, from 1280 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rich Product

Betty Crocker

CSM Bakery Solutions

Pinnacle Foods

Wilton Industries

Dawn Food

Real Good Food

Lawrence Foods

Dixie’s Icing

Macphie

Kelmyshop

Orchardicing

Fruit Fillings Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cakes Frosting & Icing

Cookies Frosting & Icing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery

Restaurant

Family

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Frosting & Icing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Frosting & Icing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Frosting & Icing, with sales, revenue, and price of Frosting & Icing, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Frosting & Icing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Frosting & Icing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Frosting & Icing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source