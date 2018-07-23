Global Game Engine Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2017 and 2028

The global Game Engine market was valued at $1750 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $9800 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Game Engine from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Game Engine market.
Leading players of Game Engine including:
- Unity Technologies
- Epic Games
- Chukong Tech
- Crytek
- Valve Corporation
- YoYo Games
- The Game Creators
- Marmalade Tech
- Idea Fabrik
- Leadwerks Software
- Sony
- Amazon
- GameSalad
- Scirra
- Corona Labs (Organization)
- Silicon Studio Corp
- Garage Games
- Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization)
- The OGRE Team (Organization)
- Godot Engine (Community developed)
- Mario Zechner (Personal)
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
- 3D Game Engines
- 2.5D Game Engines
- 2D Game Engines
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
- PC Games
- Mobile Games
- TV Games
- Other Games
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
- Direct Sales
- Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
