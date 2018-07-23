Global Game Engine Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2017 and 2028

The global Game Engine market was valued at $1750 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $9800 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Game Engine from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Game Engine market.

Leading players of Game Engine including:

  • Unity Technologies
  • Epic Games
  • Chukong Tech
  • Crytek
  • Valve Corporation
  • YoYo Games
  • The Game Creators
  • Marmalade Tech
  • Idea Fabrik
  • Leadwerks Software
  • Sony
  • Amazon
  • GameSalad
  • Scirra
  • Corona Labs (Organization)
  • Silicon Studio Corp
  • Garage Games
  • Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization)
  • The OGRE Team (Organization)
  • Godot Engine (Community developed)
  • Mario Zechner (Personal)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

  • 3D Game Engines
  • 2.5D Game Engines
  • 2D Game Engines

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

  • PC Games
  • Mobile Games
  • TV Games
  • Other Games

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

  • Direct Sales
  • Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

