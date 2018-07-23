Global Game Engine Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2017 and 2028

The global Game Engine market was valued at $1750 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $9800 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Game Engine from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Game Engine market.

Leading players of Game Engine including:

Unity Technologies

Epic Games

Chukong Tech

Crytek

Valve Corporation

YoYo Games

The Game Creators

Marmalade Tech

Idea Fabrik

Leadwerks Software

Sony

Amazon

GameSalad

Scirra

Corona Labs (Organization)

Silicon Studio Corp

Garage Games

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization)

The OGRE Team (Organization)

Godot Engine (Community developed)

Mario Zechner (Personal)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

