Global Headphone Market 2018 Trends – Foster, CRESYN, Gerotek, Fujikon, Merry, Foxlink, Cosonic

Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small listening devices that are designed to be worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound in the user’s ear.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Headphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

When it comes to different types of headphone, in-ear headphone is considered as the most popular headphone comparing with over-ear headphone and on-ear headphone. It account 55.46% sales volume share in 2015, followed by over-ear headphone and on-ear headphone with sales volume share of 27.26% and 17.27% respectively. On the other hand, according to different connection mode, headphone can be classified into wired and wireless. The development trend is towards to wireless, because it is more convenient and portable than wired headphone.

In terms of regions, APAC has been the largest consumption market in the last decades. Now, APAC has enjoyed about 42.04% market volume share and followed by EMEA with market volume share of 28.98% and Americas with market volume share of 28.98% in 2015.

The downstream applications including sports headphones, gaming headphones, business headphones, professional headphones, ordinary headphones. And, without any question, the ordinary headphones is holding the largest market volume share with 81% in 2015, as human life style changes, the market volume of sports headphone is estimated to grow fastest with CARA of 14.95%.

The worldwide market for Headphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 9690 million US$ in 2023, from 8800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Foster

CRESYN

Gerotek

Fujikon

Merry

Foxlink

Cosonic

Hosiden

AAC

DUNU

Eastern Technologies

Voxtech

SoundMAGIC

OVC

Sun Young

DZL

Beats

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sony

GN Netcom

Harman

Bose

JVC

Philips

Logitech

Skullcandy

Audio-Technica

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Over-ear

On-ear

In-ear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports Headphones

Gaming Headphones

Business Headphones

Professional Headphones

Ordinary Headphones

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Headphone market.

Chapter 1, to describe Headphone Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Headphone, with sales, revenue, and price of Headphone, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Headphone, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Headphone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Headphone sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source