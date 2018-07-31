Global Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Market 2018 top Manufacturers – SPECIM, Resonon, Headwall, Corning Incorporated, ITRES, Norsk Elektro Optikk

Hyperspectral remote sensing, also known as imaging spectroscopy, is a relatively new technology that is currently being investigated by researchers and scientists with regard to the detection and identification of minerals, terrestial vegetation, and man-made materials and backgrounds.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hyperspectral Remote Sensing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report covers hyperspectral imaging cameras (Hyperspectral Cameras, Accessories). The hyperspectral cameras can be operated using software, which controls the cameras and scanning stage and has many tools to analyze hyperspectral data.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the hyperspectral remote sensing raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of hyperspectral remote sensing.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Hyperspectral Remote Sensing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2023, from 160 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SPECIM

Resonon

Headwall

Corning Incorporated

ITRES

Norsk Elektro Optikk

Surface Optics Corp

Telops

Brimrose Corporation

BaySpec

XIMEA

RIKOLA

CI Systems

Cubert GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

VNIR

SWIR

Thermal LWIR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Enterprises

Defense Organizations

Research Institutions

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hyperspectral Remote Sensing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hyperspectral Remote Sensing, with sales, revenue, and price of Hyperspectral Remote Sensing, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hyperspectral Remote Sensing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hyperspectral Remote Sensing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hyperspectral Remote Sensing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

