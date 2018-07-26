Global Lithium Thionyl Chloride Battery Market 2018 Industry Value Chain Analysis, Company Profile and Driving Forces 2023

The lithium thionyl chloride (Li-SOCl2) battery has a liquid cathode and is suitable for low-temperature (as low as -55°C) performance. The cells in lithium thionyl chloride batteries have the highest energy density of any form of lithium battery. They also produce limited emissions under abusive conditions, which is an advantage over other battery chemistries that use liquid to produce a gas by-product. Very low-current versions of this technology find use in battery backup for memories and remote monitoring-metering, while higher-current versions are used in some military and automotive applications.

The five-year forecast for the lithium thionyl chloride market shows a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1 percent driven by increased demand from the Automotive, AMR/AMI, Safety & Security, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Military & Aerospace, Medical, and others segment, according to a new report published by Gen Market Insights.

Get Free Sample Report at: https://genmarketinsights.com/report/global-lithium-thionyl-chloride-battery-market-outlook-2017-2022/41308/#requestforsample

The report covers forecast and analysis for the lithium thionyl chloride market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the lithium thionyl chloride market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the lithium thionyl chloride market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global lithium thionyl chloride market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Key Applications

• Automotive

• AMR/AMI

• Safety & Security

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Military & Aerospace

• Medical

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

Key Vendors

• EVE

• Bren-tronics

• Everwin Tech

• Fanso

• HCB

• Jianzhong

• Maxell

• Ramway

• Saft Groupe SA

• request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://genmarketinsights.com/report/global-lithium-thionyl-chloride-battery-market-outlook-2017-2022/41308/

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global lithium thionyl chloride market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key players in the lithium thionyl chloride market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

About Us

Gen Market Insights delivers customized-based in the field of personalized research. Our specialty lies in finding what clients really need, require or trust, offering a forefront to the related ventures. The solid foundation of the research experts group and our dedicated employees permits Gen Market Insights to provide services with unique excellence.

We focus at giving significant solutions to manage the key business issues. Relationship with wide Industry verticals have empowered it to comprehend the ordinariness and key necessities of every business compose.

For more inquiry/Discounts/Customization Please Contact our Sales Team : sales@genmarketinsights.com