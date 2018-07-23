Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2018 Trends – Panasonic, Osaki, Inada, Human Touch, Fujiiryoki, Titan, Cozzia

Luxury massage chairs are designed to provide massages at homes, offices, and hotels at the suitability of the user. Massage chairs save not only the time of going to massage centers, but also the cost of traveling. There are four types of massage chairs available in the market: heated massage chairs, inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Luxury Massage Chair in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Luxury massage chair industry has developed for half a century. Technologically, it’s very mature. When massage appliance products enter the emerging market, if they could be combined with local personal care or household appliance brand, and take the advantage of regional brand influence and market channels, the market investment could be reduced, and it will lead to high growth rate of sales.

The product quality of luxury massage chair industry in recent years is rising with the continuous development of production scale. The trend of differential scanning calorimeter is more functional and smarter. At the same time, Technology is innovating. Such as Thai reinforcement technology, space track technology, foot roller scraping technology.

The worldwide market for Luxury Massage Chair is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Osaki

Inada

Human Touch

Fujiiryoki

Titan

Cozzia

OSIM

Omega

Luraco

Infinity

Ogawa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Heated Massage Chairs

Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Targeted Massage Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Homes

Offices

Clubs

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Luxury Massage Chair market.

Chapter 1, to describe Luxury Massage Chair Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Luxury Massage Chair, with sales, revenue, and price of Luxury Massage Chair, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Luxury Massage Chair, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Luxury Massage Chair market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luxury Massage Chair sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source