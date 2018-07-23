Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market 2018 Trends – Eaton, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, GE Industrial, Hager, Fuji Electric, CHINT Electrics

A molded case circuit breaker, abbreviated MCCB, is a type of electrical protection device that can be used for a wide range of voltages, and frequencies of both 50 Hz and 60 Hz.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-moulded-case-circuit-breaker-mccb-market/39059/#requestforsample

Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 18.74 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 12.97 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.16 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, Thermal Magnetic MCCB market accounted for over 58% of the overall share in 2015, and Electronic Trip MCCB accounted for over 41%. MCCBs are generally used in building, data center and networks, industry, energy and infrastructures applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the industry segment was the largest contributor in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market. In 2015 the industry segment amounted for 37.06% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still negative about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 3940 million US$ in 2023, from 3300 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Industrial

Hager

Fuji Electric

CHINT Electrics

Changshu Switchgear

Rockwell Automation

OMEGA

NOARK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermal Magnetic MCCB

Electronic Trip MCCB

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building

Data center and Networks

Industry

Energy and infrastructures

Access Full Report @ https://globalinforesearch.biz/report/global-moulded-case-circuit-breaker-mccb-market/39059/

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), with sales, revenue, and price of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source