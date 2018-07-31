Global Photovoltaics Modules Market 2018 top Manufacturers – Sharp, JA Solar, Yingli, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, Kyocera Solar, Solar Frontier, SFCE, ReneSola

Solar Cell is a device made from crystalline silicon or thin film that converts sunlight into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. There are two key indicators for solar cells: one is cell conversion efficiency, and the other is cell thickness.

Photovoltaics Modules use light energy from the sun to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. The majority of modules use wafer-based crystalline silicon cells or thin-film cells based on cadmium telluride or silicon. The structural (load carrying) member of a module can either be the top layer or the back layer. Cells must also be protected from mechanical damage and moisture. Most Photovoltaics Modules are rigid, but semi-flexible ones are available, based on thin-film cells.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Photovoltaics Modules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Photovoltaics Modules industry is relatively concentrated, there is more than fourteen manufacturers (production 200 MW grade in 2015) in the world, and mainly come from domestic enterprises, China and etc.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. The increase of demands from Japanese customers was largely due to the attractive feed-in tariff rate in Japan. Japan is a tough market for foreign solar developers to crack but figures from the country’s solar industry show cells and modules made outside Japan are making huge gains since the onset of the world’s most generous FiT regime.

The worldwide market for Photovoltaics Modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sharp

JA Solar

Yingli

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

SFCE

ReneSola

Hanwha Solar

REC Group

First Solar

SunPower

Jinko Solar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Ground Mount

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Photovoltaics Modules market.

Chapter 1, to describe Photovoltaics Modules Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Photovoltaics Modules, with sales, revenue, and price of Photovoltaics Modules, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Photovoltaics Modules, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Photovoltaics Modules market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Photovoltaics Modules sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

