Global Professional Liability Insurance Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2017 and 2028

The global Professional Liability Insurance market was valued at $38500 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $53000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Professional Liability Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Professional Liability Insurance market.
Leading players of Professional Liability Insurance including:
- Chubb (ACE)
- AIG
- Hiscox
- Allianz
- Tokio Marine Holdings
- XL Group
- AXA
- Travelers
- Assicurazioni Generali
- Doctors Company
- Marsh & McLennan
- Liberty Mutual
- Medical Protective
- Aviva
- Zurich
- Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
- Munich Re
- Aon
- Beazley
- Mapfre
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
- Medical Liability Insurance
- Lawyer Liability Insurance
- Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance
- Other Liability Insurance
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
- Up to $1 Million
- $1 Million to $5 Million
- $5 Million to $20 Million
- Over $20 Million
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
- Direct Sales
- Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
