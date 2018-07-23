Global Professional Liability Insurance Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2017 and 2028

The global Professional Liability Insurance market was valued at $38500 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $53000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Professional Liability Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Professional Liability Insurance market.

Leading players of Professional Liability Insurance including:

Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

