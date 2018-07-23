Global Professional Liability Insurance Market 2018 Growing at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2017 and 2028

The global Professional Liability Insurance market was valued at $38500 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $53000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Professional Liability Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Professional Liability Insurance market.

Leading players of Professional Liability Insurance including:

  • Chubb (ACE)
  • AIG
  • Hiscox
  • Allianz
  • Tokio Marine Holdings
  • XL Group
  • AXA
  • Travelers
  • Assicurazioni Generali
  • Doctors Company
  • Marsh & McLennan
  • Liberty Mutual
  • Medical Protective
  • Aviva
  • Zurich
  • Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
  • Munich Re
  • Aon
  • Beazley
  • Mapfre

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

  • Medical Liability Insurance
  • Lawyer Liability Insurance
  • Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance
  • Other Liability Insurance

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

  • Up to $1 Million
  • $1 Million to $5 Million
  • $5 Million to $20 Million
  • Over $20 Million

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

  • Direct Sales
  • Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

