Global Smart Ring Market 2018 Trends – McLear Ltd, Nod Ring, GEAK, Ringly, MOTA, Mycestro, Arcus, Thumb Track, Thumb Track

Smart Ring is a compact and lightweight wearable ring-type device that offers handwriting-input functionality and a reader for near-field communications (NFC) tags. A smart ring that empowers wearers to rule them all – their smartphone, smart home appliances, Google Glass, smartwatch and a variety of digital-enabled interactions, to be more precise.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Ring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the smart ring industry is generally at the beginning level, the world’s enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America, EU and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature eco-system of both software and hardware, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are enabling policies from different countries.

Smart ring industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the ecosystem and innovation technology. There has to be different cooperation between different industries such as system platform, cloud services, App store, App software, and sometime need other equipment to realize the special function.

The smart ring still have a lot of opportunities with this huge market ahead. However, the enterprises have to solve the problems such as high operating cost and some technical difficulties and so on.

The worldwide market for Smart Ring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.6% over the next five years, will reach 33 million US$ in 2023, from 7 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

McLear Ltd

Nod Ring

GEAK

Ringly

MOTA

Mycestro

Arcus

Thumb Track

Ring Theory

Jakcom Technology

Sirenring

Kerv

GalaGreat

VINAYA Technologies

Logbar Ring

Acare

Vring

Neyya

RHL Vision Technologies Pvt

Moodmetric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

IOS

Windows Phone

Compatible Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health and Movement

Device Control

Communication

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Ring market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Ring Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Ring, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Ring, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Ring, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Smart Ring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Ring sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source