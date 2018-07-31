Global SMT Placement Equipment Market 2018 top Manufacturers – ASM Pacific Technology, Fuji, Hanwha Techwin, Yamaha Motor, JUKI, Panasonic

SMT (surface mount technology) component placement systems, commonly called pick-and-place machines or P&Ps, are robotic machines which are used to place surface-mount devices (SMDs) onto a printed circuit board (PCB). They are used for high speed, high precision placing of broad range of electronic components, like capacitors, resistors, integrated circuits onto the PCBs which are in turn used in computers, telecommunications equipment, consumer electronic goods, industrial equipment, medical instruments, automotive systems, military systems and aerospace engineering.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the SMT Placement Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for SMT Placement Equipment in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more SMT placement equipment. Increasing of telecommunications equipment expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on medical and automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of SMT Placement Equipment will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

The worldwide market for SMT Placement Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 3250 million US$ in 2023, from 2440 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASM Pacific Technology

Fuji

Hanwha Techwin

Yamaha Motor

JUKI

Panasonic

Assembléon(K&S)

Mycronic

Universal Instruments

Europlacer

Mirae

Versatec

Evest Corporation

Autotronik

DDM Novastar

Dongguan Minlon

Beijing Torch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High-Speed Type

Medium-Speed Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunications Equipment

Others

