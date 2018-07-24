Gluten-Free Foods For Children Are Rich In Sugar: Study

Gluten-free foods for children are rich in sugar, a US study suggests. Gluten-free foods marketed to children are often loaded with sugar like other packaged kids’ products and aren’t the best choice as for getting nutritional benefits.

The study says that about one percent of children should avoid eating foods added with gluten-containing barley, wheat, rye and even oats due to celiac disease – a serious autoimmune disorder – which can cause serious damage to the small intestine.

Some parents believe the gluten-free products are healthier and pick for their children, according to researcher Charlene Elliott of the University of Calgary. She suggests when purchasing gluten-free foods’ products, parents should assess labels carefully.

A new study investigated 374 child-targeted products’ nutritional content. They compared packaged food products rated gluten-free with those without the label of gluten-free.

The results found that 88 percent of gluten-free packaged foods for children had bad nutritional quality as they carried an excessive amount of sugar, total fat, salt, saturated fat and trans-fatty acids.

“This makes it challenging for parents of children with gluten intolerance and it also has implications for parents who mistakenly believe that gluten-free will confer health benefits,” she said, “gluten-free foods are typically more expensive than regular products.”

The findings suggesting Gluten-free foods for children are rich in sugar were published online Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

“So if you look at the trade literature, gluten-free is a great sort of bandwagon to jump onto because it taps into this trend of ‘free-from’ foods that consumers are interested in — so free from artificial colours, free from artificial flavours or antibiotics, but also gluten-free,” Elliott continued.