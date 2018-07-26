Mars possesses tons of recently found water in a 12 mile wild water body. At some part of time, this dry and dusty world of Mars had abundant amount of water. Primarily a new research has proposed that Red Planet may presently sustain an extensive body of liquid water one that extends approximately a dozen miles beyond and is concealed under a mile of ice.

Water on Earth supports life in any part of the planet. Scientists have been consistently hunting for water on Mars to decode if Red planet had sustained life and may have it still. Presently Mars is extremely cold and dry for liquid water to last. But premature research has exhumed what seem to be bygone sea beds and river valley networks that showcase that Mars was once entrenched in rivers streams, ponds, lakes, and perhaps even seas and oceans.

Presently, enormous amounts of water ice remains confined around the Martian poles. Jet black restricted lines observed on Mars also indicate the running down of saltwater on its slopes every spring and summer steaming away swiftly into Red planet’s exceptional thin air.

To inspect if the liquid water may still be underneath Martian surface scientists examined data gathered between May 2012 and December 2015 by the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding (MARSIS) instrument on the European Space Agency’s Mars Express spacecraft currently orbiting the Red Planet.

MARSIS low-frequency radio pulses at the planet's surface that pierce the planet's crust and gets mirrored back when they face alterations in density or composition.