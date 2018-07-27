Mediterranean diet may ease psoriasis severity and reduce its growth, suggests a new study which has found an association between the effects of diet and psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a long-lasting chronic inflammatory disease characterized by patches of abnormal skin. The recent estimates reported about 6.7 million cases of Psoriasis in the United States.

Several studies have found that people with psoriasis are more susceptible to obesity and metabolic syndrome while some claims inflammation causes this link.

Researchers have determined that pro-inflammatory compounds such as saturated fats can exacerbate conditions like inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Therefore, researchers led by Dr. Céline Phan at the Hôpital Mondor in Créteil, France conducted a study to find out whether an anti-inflammatory diet will ease symptoms of psoriasis.

Mediterranean diet has been linked with a less occurrence of chronic inflammatory illness, so researchers considered it anti-inflammatory.

Dr. Phan and her colleagues wanted to study the correlation between the Mediterranean diet and psoriasis symptoms. Their findings are presented in the journal JAMA Dermatology.

The team assessed data of 35,735 people who participated in “NutriNet-Santé,” a web-based questionnaire where they answered some questions. Of those people, 3,557 had psoriasis, and remaining 878 people self-assessed symptoms of the disease.

The researchers concluded after the study, “Patients with severe psoriasis displayed low levels of adherence to the Mediterranean diet.”

“This finding supports the hypothesis that the Mediterranean diet may slow the progression of psoriasis. If these findings are confirmed, adherence to a Mediterranean diet should be integrated into the routine management of moderate to severe psoriasis,” explain Dr. Phan and colleagues.