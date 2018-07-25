Tear gas interrupts Tour de France and it comes to halt. It has been pronounced by bystander instigated peril, the defending champion Chris Froome and various other contenders barged into police tear gas meant for protesters early in Tuesday’s stage.

The race came to a standstill for fifteen minutes as eye drops and water were utilized to cure innumerable riders involving Froome; Geraint Thomas, the current race premiere and additional member of Team Sky; and Peter Sagan, the world champion.

The incorporation of tear gas to an extensive list of embarrassment the riders undergo the course of the three-week race seems to be lacking of paradigm in the modern tour.

It was engendered by demonstration by farmers who were attempting to obstruct the race course with bales of hay. The police utilized tear gas to disseminate them 30 kilometers into a peculiarly long 218-kilometer stage through the Pyrenees Mountains that involved five major climbs.

The stage which was mutilated by varied collisions on abrupt, constricted and speedy tumbles was won by Julian Alaphilippe, a French rider on the Belgian Quick Step team who was also leading in climbing competition.

Opposition by farmers and trade unionists have habitually obstructed or detained the Tour and other paramount races. In the last few years, endeavors have been made in the Pyrenees by sheep farmers piqued by the advent of bears to the mountains. Possibly the most celebrated episode took place in 1984 when Bernard Hinault, a five-time winner of the Tour, slammed a ship yard worker who was a segment of the protest over redundancy that halted the premature season Paris-Nice race.