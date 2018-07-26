Walmart joining Waymo to begin grocery pilot program that will allow customers to order groceries on the retailer’s website, take a ride to one of its stores in Waymo’s self-driving cars. Walmart, the mega-retailer is partnering with Waymo for the new service, boosting the future of transportation.

Under the new program, Walmart will start chauffeuring customers in Waymo’s autonomous cars to help them make their grocery pickups. The service is being tested at a store in Chandler, Arizona, according to a report.

Customers in Waymo’s “early riders” program can place their grocery orders through Walmart’s website. Then one of Waymo’s self-driving Chrysler Pacifica vans will transport them from their home to the store.

“The purpose of all of this: to learn,” said Tom Ward, Walmart vice president of e-commerce operations. “While giving customers a unique experience with amazing technology, we’re learning how we can make Walmart online grocery pickup even more convenient.”

Currently, the pairs are offering incentives to “early riders” who will participate in the pilot, while the rides don’t have any additional cost, said Walmart spokesperson, Molly Blakeman.

According to a report, Walmart joining Waymo to begin grocery pilot and to provide customers convenience in the shopping. Leading experts believe that self-driving cars will dramatically reduce transportation costs.

However, both companies declined to comment on whether the program might be broadened to other shoppers in other cities in the Copper State.

“Waymo’s experience, industry leading technology and mission on safety is helping us enter this space in the right way,” Ward said.