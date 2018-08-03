Android P expected to debut on August 20. However, the public debut of Android P will be only on Google Pixel handsets, and the search giant confirmed in March that the next-generation platform won’t compete with Nexus models such as the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C.

Gadgets as of now part of the Android P Beta Program ought to get their updates before long, while we can likewise anticipate that a few devices will release with Android P out-of-the-case in a same time span. For the present, the name that the rendition will be given is as yet not known, and Google will report it close by the dispatch. As of now, Pistachio Ice Cream is considered as one of the prime candidates.

As of now, developer preview builds of Android P have been disclosed, with the last, disclosed a month ago, the release candidate with final APIs. Google prominently released Android 8.0 Oreo as its new mobile platform on August 21 – matching the announced release date of Android P.

Google propelled Android P for designers in March to begin testing its new mobile platform. This is particularly gone for meeting the progressing market patterns, including the show indent outline, multi-camera nearness, thin-bezel shows, and upgraded security.

Moreover, Google is in the features for building up its next-generation Pixel handsets, including the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. These new models aren’t probably going to make a big appearance close by the Android P release not long from now. Be that as it may, the new Pixel equipment is relied upon to accompany the up and coming Android out-of-the-crate at some point in October.