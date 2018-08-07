Asus introduces its first Android Go phone – ZenFone Live L1 to the US. Asus has brought the ZenFone Live L1, its first Android Go phone, to the US. The phone has budget specs, however it could emerge at $110 because of a few highlights exceptional at its cost go: a 18:9 show and a face unlock feature.

All things considered, even with its tall show, the ZenFone Live still figures out how to look flat in the pictures Asus is sharing. A great deal of that descends to its 5.5-inch screen being encompassed with huge bezels on either side. The screen has a determination just past 720p, which is pushing it for its size, however not out and out unsuitable at this cost.

The phone has a Snapdragon 425 processor, which was basic in bring down end phones two years back, and 16GB of capacity that can be extended by MicroSD. The greater confinement will probably be RAM, which the phone has just 1GB of.

There’s no unique mark sensor on the phone either, which is a major miss. The face unlock ought to be a useful remain in, in spite of the fact that fingerprint sensor face checking like this is significantly less secure than the 3D mapping seen on the iPhone. Yet, it’s superior to nothing as an approach to secure your phone.

Obviously, a considerable lot of these impediments are not out of the ordinary — the ZenFone Live is a particularly low-end phone running Android Go, Google’s working framework that has been uniquely pared down for these low-end gadgets.