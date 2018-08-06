Colonizing Mars is an Unlikely Prospect and a Bad Idea. Space X and Tesla founder Elon Musk has perceived colonizing Mars depended on a huge rocket, nuclear detonation and basic facilities to convey millions of people there. This was a rather ambitious but technically taxing in many ways. Planetary conservation regulations and impediments of terraforming, which means generating heat to make it habitable and bestowing with harsh radiation, were echoed as appalling stumbling block.

Indomitable, Musk treaded an initial step towards his target in February this year with the instigation of a Tesla roadster car into an orbit traversing beyond Mars on the first Falcon Heavy rocket. This efficaciously demonstrated the growing launch capacity for future commissions popularize by associations between commercial and government agencies.

However, after transpiring of six months, the plan appeared more like a fantasy. Since then new have assimilated that there could be life below Mars’ surface and it would be intractable to terraform its surface.

The potential that there presently could be life on the red planet was assembled last week as scientists described the finding of the salt water lake below Mars’ surface. The lake would be 1.5km below the south polar cap and at least 20km in diameter. This was inferred from investigation of subsurface radar data from the Mars Express spacecraft.

The water was rendered as briny with the probably magnesium, calcium, and sodium perchlorate salts behaving as an antifreeze down to temperatures of perhaps 200K (-73.15°C).