Global Agriculture Dripper Market 2018 ! Grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.3% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2023, from 290 million US$ in 2017

Drip irrigation is a form of irrigation that saves water and fertilizer by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of many different plants, either onto the soil surface or directly onto the root zone, through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and drippers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Agriculture Dripper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

A dripper is a device that converts a pressure water stream in a capillary into droplets or a stream. The report does not include drippers embedded in the tubes.

Agriculture dripper product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the regional differences. Along with the development of the United States domestic Agriculture dripper, the United States domestic Agriculture dripper has been very mature and advanced compared with the developing countries. Developing countries such as China ,India and Brazil，the potential market share is still huge.

Although Agriculture dripper service brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Agriculture dripper field. As large demand of high-proformance services at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end.

The worldwide market for Agriculture Dripper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.3% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2023, from 290 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Netafim

JAIN

Rivulis

Metzer

TORO

Rain Bird

Irritec

Chinadrip

Qinchuan Water-saving

Shanghai Lianye

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pressure Compensating Drippers

Non-pressure Compensated Drippers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor Drip Irrigation

Orchard Drip Irrigation

Field Drip Irrigation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Agriculture Dripper market.

Chapter 1, to describe Agriculture Dripper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Agriculture Dripper, with sales, revenue, and price of Agriculture Dripper, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Agriculture Dripper, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Agriculture Dripper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agriculture Dripper sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

