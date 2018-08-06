Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2018 Valued at 5190 million US$ in 2017 and Will reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% During 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

A Aircraft Engine Nacelle is the aerodynamic structure that surrounds a jet engine.

It includes the structure commonly referred to as engine cowling, and also encompasses other components such as the inlet cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl and exhaust system.

The market volume of Aircraft Engine Nacelles is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Aircraft Engine Nacelles market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Aircraft Engine Nacelles is still promising.

Europe’s production accounted for the highest market share (52.93%) in 2017, followed by United States with 43.59%. Europe is expected to maintain its leading position for the next five years.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market is valued at 5190 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Safran

UTC（Goodrich）

Alenia Aermacchi

MRAS

Bombardier

Nexcelle

Boeing

GKN

Triumph

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rear Mounted Nacelle

Pylons Under Wing

Clipped At Wing

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Civil Jet Aircraft

Business Jet Aircraft

Private Jet Aircraft

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Aircraft Engine Nacelle capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Aircraft Engine Nacelle manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Engine Nacelle are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Manufacturers

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Aircraft Engine Nacelle market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

