Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2018 Valued at 5190 million US$ in 2017 and Will reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% During 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
A Aircraft Engine Nacelle is the aerodynamic structure that surrounds a jet engine.
It includes the structure commonly referred to as engine cowling, and also encompasses other components such as the inlet cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl and exhaust system.
The market volume of Aircraft Engine Nacelles is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Aircraft Engine Nacelles market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Aircraft Engine Nacelles is still promising.
Europe’s production accounted for the highest market share (52.93%) in 2017, followed by United States with 43.59%. Europe is expected to maintain its leading position for the next five years.
Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.
The global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market is valued at 5190 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rear Mounted Nacelle
Pylons Under Wing
Clipped At Wing
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Civil Jet Aircraft
Business Jet Aircraft
Private Jet Aircraft
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Aircraft Engine Nacelle capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Aircraft Engine Nacelle manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Engine Nacelle are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
