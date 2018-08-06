Global Atomic Clock Market 2018 Valued at 340 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% During 2018-2025

This report studies the global Atomic Clock market status and forecast, categorizes the global Atomic Clock market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

Atomic clock is a clock device that uses an electron transition frequency in the microwave, optical, or ultraviolet region of the electromagnetic spectrum of atoms as a frequency standard for its timekeeping element.

Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard, is a high accuracy frequency and time standard. Rubidium atomic clocks, the simplest and most compact of other atomic clocks, use a glass cell of rubidium gas that changes its absorption of light at the optical rubidium frequency when the surrounding microwave frequency is just right. Atomic Clock is a precision clock that depends for its operation on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system (as a beam of cesium atoms).

Cesium beam atomic clock (Cs beam) is a device that uses as a reference the exact frequency of the microwave spectral line emitted by atoms of the metallic element cesium, in particular its isotope of atomic weight 133 (“Cs-133”).

Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clocks are the most precise clocks in the world, offering the highest short-term stability: time remains stable up to 100 times better than a Rubidium clock.

The Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) was a microchip-sized atomic clock for use in portable equipment. The Microsemi SA.45s CSAC is the world’s first commercially available chip scale atomic clock, providing the accuracy and stability of atomic clock technology while achieving true breakthroughs in reduced size, weight and power consumption.

North America region is the largest consumption of Atomic Clock, with a revenue market share nearly 29.91% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 29.82% in 2017. China is another important consumption market of Atomic Clock.

Atomic Clock mainly has three kinds, including Rubidium Atomic Clock& CSAC, Cs Beam Atomic Clock and Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock. The Consumption market share of Rubidium Atomic Clock& CSAC is 97.18% in 2017.

Atomic Clock used in Space & Military/Aerospace, Scientific & Metrology Research, Telecom/Broadcasting etc. The sales market share of Atomic Clock used in Scientific & Metrology Research is 31.97% in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Atomic Clock industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Atomic Clock have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

The global Atomic Clock market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Microsemi

Orolia Group

Oscilloquartz SA

Frequency Electronics

VREMYA-CH JSC

CASIC

Stanford Research Systems

Chengdu Spaceon Electronics

AccuBeat Ltd

KVARZ

IQD

Excelitas Technologies

Shanghai Astronomical Observatory

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rubidium Atomic Clock & CSAC

Cesium Atomic Clock

Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Space & Military/Aerospace

Scientific & Metrology Research

Telecom/Broadcasting

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Atomic Clock capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Atomic Clock manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Atomic Clock are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Atomic Clock Manufacturers

Atomic Clock Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Atomic Clock Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

